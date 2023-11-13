Beyonce Shares New “Renaissance” Film Trailer

Beyonce has shared a new trailer for her Renaissance World Tour concert film. In the latest clip, she discusses working as a woman in a male-dominated industry. She shared the trailer on YouTube, earlier this week.

“In this world that is very male-dominated, I’ve had to be very tough to balance motherhood and being on the stage,” she says in the trailer. “And it just reminds me of who I really am.” She continued: “It’s a new birth! I hope you feel liberated, but the renaissance is not over.”

Beyonce Performs On The "Renaissance World Tour"

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 01: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

Beyonce announced that fans can expect the film to arrive after she wrapped up the tour in October. A description for the movie notes that it “accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.” Check out the latest trailer for Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce below.

Beyonce Shares "Renaissance" Film Trailer

Beyonce dropped the first trailer for the film in October. In that teaser, she discussed her goals while performing. “When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” she said at the time. “The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged. Unique. Start over, start fresh. Create the new. That’s what the renaissance is about. At any point, they could close their eyes and be right back there and take it with them.” That trailer also featured an appearance from JAY-Z. Be on the lookout for further updates on Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce on HotNewHipHop.

