Beyoncé Announces Next Ivy Park Drop, “IVY PARK NOIR”: What We Know

Beyoncé’s universally acclaimed Renaissance World Tour may have come to an end, but the superstar is far from done. After several months of touring, she still isn’t done making power moves. At the final show of the RWT in Kansas City, Beyoncé screened the trailer of her upcoming tour documentary film. Just three days later, she announced a new IVY PARK drop, dubbed IVY PARK NOIR. Fans are beside themselves with excitement, even as they playfully complain that Queen Bey isn’t letting them catch a break.

Before The IVY PARK NOIR Announcement

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 01: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

Beyoncé is not new to creating events out of her fashion drops, even when we travel all the way back to her House of Deréon days. Since 2016, IVY Park has released several collections. She frequently sent out merch boxes to celebrities and influencers, and fans continued to look forward to new releases. In March 2023, Beyoncé and Adidas were reported to be heading in separate directions. Due to creative differences, they mutually agreed to part ways. One day later, she announced a partnership with French designer Balmain. Together, they debuted a “wearable album” line, dubbed the “Renaissance Couture.”

Her collaboration with Adidas has continued to gain traction ever since the first IVY PARK collection hit the market. While it’s no longer news that Beyoncé and Adidas are parting ways, it’s not over just yet. After she announced the tour documentary film on October 1, 2023, it came as a surprise to most. But she evidently had a few more surprises up her sleeve.

Introducing: IVY PARK NOIR

Throughout the lauded Renaissance tour, Beyoncé wore numerous custom-made outfits. Her wardrobe was seemingly limitless, and this just made the tour even more iconic. The entire tour was a fashion designer’s fantasy and a spectacle of meticulously curated looks. For her final performance of the tour, Beyoncé chose to make the stage a sea of black. The superstar closed out the RWT in an all-black IVY PARK look. Moreover, her dancers were decked out in similar all-black outfits as well.

Days later, she took to Instagram to reveal that those outfits were actually some looks from her upcoming IVY PARK collection. She captioned the post, “Felt great to design and wear the final IVY PARK drop (with adidas 👀💃🏽🕺🏽🪩) on the final show of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. The Blackout. IVY PARK NOIR dropping Oct 12.” As expected, the Beyhive went into yet another frenzy.

What to Expect From The New Collection

The final installment of Adidas and IVY PARK’s collaboration promises to be a dark affair. The collection was heavily inspired by the Film Noir genre, as stated on Adidas’ official website. IVY PARK NOIR features an all-black monochromatic colorway. The designs are sporty and trendy, as seen in some of the pictures shared. It is a limited-edition collection, and features leather jerseys, body-con pieces, and stylish sweat suits among others, steeped in black. The inclusive designs will be in sizes ranging from XXS to 3XL. The price points for the collection will range from $35 to $350. IVY PARK NOIR goes live globally on October 12, 2023.

[via]