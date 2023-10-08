Beyonce Shows Off Final IVY PARK x Adidas Drop With Renaissance Tour Outfit

Beyonce teased her final collaboration with Adidas for IVY PARK x Adidas with her latest outfit on the Renaissance World Tour. She confirmed in a post on Instagram, Thursday, that IVY PARK NOIR will be the final drop. The outfit she wore is all black with a leather jacket over a black leotard dress, thigh-high boots, and long gloves. The night was also the final stop on the tour, as she performed in Kansas City.

"Felt great to design and wear the final IVY PARK drop (with adidas [dancing emojis]) on the final show of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR," Beyonce captioned the post. "The Blackout. IVY PARK NOIR dropping Oct 12."

Beyonce Performs In IVY PARK x Adidas Outfit

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 01: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

Beyonce and Adidas announced the IVY PARK collaboration back in 2018. "This is the partnership of a lifetime for me," the star said in a statement at the time. "Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader." In the years since, it's dramatically failed to achieve the success both parties hoped to have.

Beyonce Shares Latest Renaissance Tour Outfit

In 2022, the collection brought in just $40 million in sales, marking a drop from $93 million the year prior. Despite the massive loss, Beyonce's deal positioned her to earn the exact same amount as in 2021, $20 million. The two announced the end of the partnership earlier this year. Check out Beyonce's latest Instagram post above and be on the lookout for further updates on the drop on HotNewHipHop. It's set to release on October 12.

