renaissance
- MusicBeyonce Shares A Teaser For Her New Haircare Line "Cecred"Fans were hoping for a different kind of announcement. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicFans Beg Beyonce To Release "RENAISSANCE" Visuals After Footage LeakWhere are the album visuals?By Ben Mock
- MusicBeyonce Fans Underwhelmed With Newest "Renaissance" AnnouncementThey were hoping for an international tour. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBeyonce's "Renaissance" Movie Is One Of The Biggest Concert Films EverThe film entered the top 5 after less than a month in theaters.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBeyonce Nearing Billionaire Mark Amid "Renaissance" SuccessAfter her hugely successful year, Beyonce is nearing a net worth of $1 billion.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBeyonce's "RENAISSANCE" Visuals "Copy" Hajime Sorayama's Artwork, He SuggestsSorayama collaborated with The Weeknd on his recent tour, and is now making it known he wishes Bey would've approached him with a similar opportunity.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBeyonce's "Renaissance" Film Loses Top Box Office Spot With 75% Drop-Off"Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce" is taking a backseat at the box office.By Cole Blake
- MusicBeyonce Shares Heartfelt Message To Fans Amid "RENAISSANCE" Film Success"I pray I continue to make something that lifts all of y’all up the way you continue to lift me up," Beyonce says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBeyonce's Tour Film Leads The Box Office With Biggest Early December Opening In 20 YearsBeyonce does everything big and that's includes the box office numbers for her concert film.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop Culture"RENAISSANCE" Film "Rotten Tomatoes" Score Has Tina Knowles Rejoicing"RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyonce" has been ranked 100% on the meta-ranking app.By Ben Mock
- MusicBeyonce's "Renaissance" Film On Pace To Top Box Office ChartsBeyonce's new concert film is on pace for a massive debut at the box office.By Cole Blake
- MusicTaylor Swift Shouts Out Beyonce For Invitation To "RENAISSANCE" PremiereIt wasn't too long ago that Queen Bey was at the folk-country-pop superstar's premiere for her own concert film.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsBeyoncé Drops Fiery New Track "My House"Okay, Beyonce is rapping!By Tallie Spencer
- MusicBeyonce And Jay-Z Attend Renaissance Film Premiere TogetherThe film is set to do massive box office numbers this weekend.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsLori Harvey & Damson Idris "Didn't Look Happy" At Beyonce's Film Premiere, Source SaysThe former couple announced their split earlier this month.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTina Knowles Defends Beyonce's "Renaissance" Premiere AppearanceTina Knowles says criticism of Beyonce's "Renaissance" premiere look is "stupid" and "ignorant."By Cole Blake
- MusicDestiny's Child Reunites At Beyonce's "RENAISSANCE" Film's World PremiereThe only missing member of the superstar R&B group was Farrah Franklin, but plenty of other celebs showed out, too.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBeyonce Welcomes Lori Harvey, Lizzo, Halle Bailey, & More To "Renaissance" Film PremiereThe premiere for "Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce" was a star-studded affair.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearLizzo Steps Out For Beyonce's "RENAISSANCE" Concert Film PremiereLizzo showed love to Beyonce at her recent film premiere, after the songstress supported her amid her allegations.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureBlue Ivy Carter's "RENAISSANCE" Tour Dancing Got Better Due To Criticism, Beyonce SaysThe 11-year-old was only going to appear on stage with Queen B for one show, but wound up returning nearly every night afterward.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearBeyonce's "RENAISSANCE" Film Premiere Look Reminds Us She's A Blonde BombshellThe mother of three's platinum hair perfectly complimented her curve-hugging silver gown for the big event.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBeyonce Shares Thanksgiving Message With Fans & Preview Of "RENAISSANCE" FilmTurkey isn't the only thing that the BeyHive is going to be eating today- if they celebrate, of course- because there's new footage to unpack.By Gabriel Bras Nevares