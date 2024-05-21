BET Awards 2024 Nominations: Best Movie

The 2024 BET Awards are recognizing some of the most outstanding movies of the past year. The nominations for Best Movie are definitely well-deserved. From action films to drama, comedy, and even animation, there’s a healthy lineup of films up for the prize this year. Last year, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever took home the award, and eight movies will stand the chance to do so this year.

American Fiction

Undeniably, one of the best movies released so far this decade is American Fiction. The comedy-drama playfully pokes at the topic of stereotypes surrounding “Black” books. Jeffrey Wright, in a leading role, plays a brilliant writer who reluctantly writes a book filled with Black literary stereotypes. Shockingly, the book becomes a major hit.

American Fiction is smart, witty, and handles important subjects with care. Supporting roles from Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae, and Erika Alexander boost the overall enjoyability of the movie. Wright is also nominated for Best Actor at the 2024 BET Awards.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé

It’s common knowledge that Beyoncé is a hard-working performer. While the Renaissance album was an instant classic, the tour took things up a notch. As if she couldn’t blow our minds anymore, she released the mesmerizing Renaissance film. Altogether, this project encapsulates Beyoncé’s talent, perseverance, and impressive leadership qualities. Beyoncé herself is up for a total of five awards at the upcoming 2024 BET Awards.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Spider-Man multiverse, or the Spider-Verse has produced back-to-back hits. The second film, Across, became a huge hit across the globe. One could argue that it was the best animated movie of 2023. The continued journey of Miles Morales was boosted by the appearance of numerous other Spider-people. The film also featured a star-studded cast, including Shameik Moore, Brian Tyree Henry, Issa Rae, Mahershala Ali, and Daniel Kaluuya, among others.

The Little Mermaid

When Halle Bailey was announced to take on the role of Ariel in Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, the internet was split down the middle. Racism reared its ugly head, which caused plenty of controversy at the time. Thankfully, Disney did not budge, and Bailey nailed the role out of the park, which has resulted in a nomination at the upcoming 2024 BET Awards. With an angelic voice able to stop you in your tracks, she carried the soundtrack effortlessly. The movie also fared well critically, with Bailey’s performance receiving great praise.

The Book Of Clarence

The Book Of Clarence is a hilarious story about a man named Clarence looking to gain fame by pretending to be a new Messiah. The film is set in the Bible days following the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Several A-list actors make up the cast movie and provide an entertaining watch. These include LaKeith Stanfield, Anna Diop, David Oyelowo, Omar Sy, Alfre Woodard, Caleb McLaughlin, and many more. At the 2024 BET Awards, LaKeith is also up for the Best Actor award.

Bob Marley: One Love

The biographical film about the legendary Bob Marley might have received mixed critical reviews, but it resonated well with audiences. Kingsley Ben-Adir starred as the icon, bringing his charm and charisma to the role. Lashana Lynch and James Norton also stole the show as Rita Marley and Chris Blackwell, respectively. Altogether, the cast delivered exceptionally, and the music was also excellently handled.

The Color Purple

The Color Purple is enough to make you emotional. Now add the voices of Fantasia and Taraji P. Henson, and the tears are guaranteed to fall. The 2024 BET Awards are recognizing this exceptional musical for its amazing script, cast, and also the soundtrack. Notably, Danielle Brooks was a major standout in the movie, earning her another nomination in the Best Actress category. Directed by Blitz Bawaule, The Color Purple is indeed worth the hype. If anything, it amplifies the legacy of the iconic franchise.

The Equalizer 3

News of the reunion of Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning was met with a great reception. After starring in 2004’s Man On Fire, the pair joined forces two decades later on The Equalizer 3. This action-packed film is the third in the franchise and packed a lot more punch than previous installments. As always, Washington shined in his role as the no-nonsense Robert McCall. Beyond the critical praise, The Equalizer 3 was also a box office hit, earning over $190 million at the box office.

