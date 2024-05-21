BET Awards 2024 Nominations: A Look At Album Of The Year

The 2024 BET Awards are underway, and the coveted Album of the Year Award is once again up for grabs. The nominees have been announced, and it’s a pretty star-studded affair. Therefore, it’s absolutely anybody’s guess who will take home the award. Eight impressive albums aim for the top, but judging from last year, more than one project could take home the prize.

At the 2023 BET Awards last year, Beyoncé and SZA jointly won the Album of the Year award. Evidently, both Renaissance and SOS were major releases and took the world by storm. Interestingly, this year, Victoria Monét, although a veteran in the game, is the only artist nominated for a debut album. The remaining seven nominees have released several studio albums in the past. Here are all the AOTY nods at the upcoming 2024 BET Awards.

11:11 - Chris Brown

Eleven studio albums into his career, and Chris Brown is not interested in slowing down. His album 11:11 was released on November 10, 2023, and showed Breezy at his most refined in recent years. With a flurry of glitzy R&B songs, Chris Brown also continued to dip his toe into Afrobeats and dancehall waters. With the dreamy singles “Summer Too Hot,” “Sensational,” and “Nightmares,” the veteran crooner definitely deserves the AOTY nod at the 2024 BET Awards. He is also looking to extend his record as the male artist with the most wins. Altogether, it’s safe to refer to Chris Brown as the King of the BET Awards.

A Gift & A Curse - Gunna

The past two years have been quite turbulent for Gunna. The rapper has been trying to adjust to the public eye, especially after being released from prison. However, the music has yet to suffer, and Gunna has consistently delivered. His fourth album, a Gift & a Curse, was given the surprise treatment, dropping unannounced on June 16, 2023. Notably, the artist did not feature any acts, which could be interpreted as him proving his worth amidst his return. The album also made a splash, particularly thanks to the trap banger, “FukUMean.”

American Dream - 21 Savage

The third solo album by 21 Savage is a stellar one. While it’s loaded with A-list features, 21 never loses his momentum. If anything, the features help to amplify his sound. American Dream was released on January 12, 2024, just in time to garner an Album of the Year nod at the BET Awards. With many standout tracks, including the Travis Scott-assisted “Née-Nah,” 21 Savage definitely earned the recognition.

Coming Home - Usher

It’s an established fact that 2023 belonged to Usher. Between his acclaimed Super Bowl halftime show and his marriage to his longtime girlfriend, Usher also released his ninth studio album, Coming Home. The album is R&B at its finest and is his best body of work in years. Although there’s a more evolved sound, Usher still kept things dynamic with Afrobeats and K-pop affiliations. With four nods at the 2024 BET Awards, he’s the fourth most nominated act of the night.

For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition - Drake

Drake’s eighth album might have been seen as overkill by many, but it was still a commercial triumph. For All the Dogs featured a wide variety of Hip Hop acts. These include J. Cole, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, and more. While it’s hardly anyone’s favorite Drake album, it did provide a few hits. The controversial “Slime You Out” debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, “Rich Baby Daddy” is still enjoying major radio play almost a year later.

Jaguar II - Victoria Monét

With five nominations at the 2024 BET Awards, Victoria Monét is the third most-nominated artist. After moderate success in her career, she broke through last year with Jaguar II. As a result, Monét earned her rightful acclaim, even snagging multiple Grammys. As the only debut album in this year’s AOTY category, all eyes are on Jaguar II. The shimmery debut studio album is sure to sit comfortably as one of the best R&B albums this decade.

Pink Friday 2 - Nicki Minaj

After years of anticipation, Nicki Minaj dropped Pink Friday 2, effectively stopping the world. The album debuted atop the Billboard 200 and set multiple records. Nicki’s inclination for pop rap was on display, but she also loaded the big guns, as well. Altogether, Pink Friday 2 was a great successor to 2010’s Pink Friday, and Minaj at her most free.

MICHAEL - Killer Mike

Few rap albums earned as much acclaim as Killer Mike’s sixth, MICHAEL. The Southern Hip Hop legend returned with his first solo studio album in 11 years. MICHAEL boasts a star-studded lineup of featured artists, including CeeLo Green, Jagged Edge, Dave Chappelle, and more. However, where the album truly excels is in its lyricism. Overall, Killer Mike proves he’s one of one with this project.

