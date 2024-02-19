Usher "Coming Home" Review

It’s often expected for music legends to wane in popularity decades into their careers. However, Usher is one of the artists defying expectations, and his ninth album, Coming Home, is a testament to his status as the King of R&B. Hitting the streets ahead of his sultry, sweaty Super Bowl halftime performance, Coming Home reverts Usher back to his peak stardom of the 2000s. Remarkably, while distinctive in a newer sound, it’s a perfect blend of the old and the new.

As a result, Usher crafts a unique lane with Coming Home. The 45-year-old ATL crooner is more confident than ever while channeling the sex appeal of his younger days with much ease. During his spellbinding Vegas residency last year, Usher “steal yo’ girl” Raymond reminded the world why it would be a great disservice to compare him to anyone else in the game. He is evidently in his own lane, and just like wine, he’s only gotten more delicious with age.

Read More: Usher's "Confessions Pt. II" Named Best R&B Song Of All Time By "Rolling Stone"

Love, Lust, And A Lasting Legacy

Taking away from his signature sensuality, Coming Home is a culmination of the Usher’s legacy. When he sings about sex, he does so with enough intensity that it’s rather easy to swoon. However, the love songs scattered across the album prove one thing -- Usher’s madly in love. After it was reported that he had privately tied the knot with music executive Jennifer Goicoechea, it became clearer. There are talks of wanting to be “a better man,” and “doing it right this time” that show forth his commitment to remaining faithful to his wife.

The quality of the music is also assuredly more sexually charged than ever, although his romance could potentially divert the listener’s attention. Therefore, even though Usher might not be singing to anyone else, it’s hard to remove oneself from the equation, almost as though the bachelor is still as present as the married man. This feels almost identical to his iconic Confessions album, where the average listener ignores the album’s plot, to immerse themselves in Usher’s own world. This ability to capture the audience is why, 30 years later, Usher still has us by the neck.

The King Of R&B Takes Necessary Leaps

Right at the center of Coming Home is passion, which Usher translates effortlessly into his craft, vocal abilities, and unmistakable arousal. Between baring his heart and soul out, he leaves his body on the line as well. The breakup anthem for mature lovers, “Good Good,” reunites him with Summer Walker for an easy standout on the project. He also chooses his features for their respective buzz. Particularly, Nigerian singer and producer Pheelz contributes production, writing, and vocal credits, introducing Usher to a more diverse Afrobeats sound. Their collaboration, “Ruin,” which is also co-written with South Africa’s Manana, is perhaps the best track on Coming Home.

Concurrently, on Coming Home, Usher proves he can stand on his own two feet and still make a major splash. With his flexible vocals, the R&B maestro is bold, nasty, vulnerable, and raw when he’s riding solo. “Stone Kold Freak,” “BIG,” “I Am The Party,” and “I Love U” maintain Usher’s versatility, proving he’s a Jack of all trades. Closing out the album is the remix of “Standing Next To You,” a collaboration with BTS’ Jungkook. Evidently, there’s no better way to describe the single, other than a sugary, pop-disco number that features two unlikely collaborators. Furthermore, Usher finds a similar comfort on the track, which is reminiscent of his union with none other than his idol, Michael Jackson.

Read More: Usher's "Coming Home" Features, Ranked

A Comeback Worth Celebrating

Altogether, Usher keeps his place in R&B alive with Coming Home. The album also marks his most successful debut on the Billboard 200 in over a decade. As the artist preps for his Past Present Future World Tour, it’s clear that Usher’s determined to dominate the 2020s with newfound vigor. With all the uncertainty surrounding older acts attempting to make a powerful return, Usher breezes on by to the top. Altogether, talent and legacy unite for the legend, but this feat was no overnight endeavor. Through careful planning, a masterful combination of nostalgia and futurism, and strategic performances, Coming Home has the world longing for some more Usher, one of the last true R&B heroes of our time.



[via]

