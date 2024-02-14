Usher's "Coming Home" Features, Ranked

Coinciding with Usher’s triumphant Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show performance was the release of his ninth studio album, Coming Home. It is his first solo release in eight years, following 2016’s Hard II Love and A, his 2018 collaboration with Zaytoven. Since then, Usher has judged on The Voice, collaborated with various artists, performed at award shows, and headlined his famous Las Vegas residency. Coming Home is his first album to be released on Mega and Gamma since his departure from RCA.

Both the album and his exhilarating Super Bowl Halftime Show further cement his position as a legacy act and as one of R&B’s most treasured artists. Usher holds down the majority of Coming Home’s 20 tracks on his own, but there are also numerous guest features. He teams up with producer Pheelz for “Ruin” and includes his remix of Jung Kook’s “Standing Next To You” as the closing track. Today, we are ranking the features on Usher’s Coming Home from worst to best. Take a look at the list below.

6. “Good Good” - 21 Savage

The album’s lead single, “Good Good” is a breezy R&B track where Usher croons about ending a relationship on amicable terms. Featured on the track is Summer Walker, who does the same in her own way. It feels like a true R&B duet, but 21 Savage’s guest feature is awkwardly thrown into the mix. He delivers a good verse, but it just feels out of place on the song. His feature seems to be there simply for the sake of having a rap verse on the track. Savage contributes his signature flow and catchy ad-libs, but they ultimately detract from the musical chemistry of Usher and Summer Walker.

5. “A-Town Girl” - Latto

“A-Town Girl” prominently flips Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl” into an upbeat R&B and trap fusion about a girl from Atlanta. Usher recruits Latto, an Atlanta native, for a guest feature, which is fitting as she is an “A-Town Girl” herself. While her energy may not completely match Usher’s, her verse is appropriate for a song about her hometown. Latto rides the beat with ease as she reps her city, shouting out various neighborhoods and making references to the city's culture. She opens her verse, “You know I had to do it for Clayko / If you from the city, throw your zone.” With her feature, Latto plays her role as the “A-Town Girl” quite well, delivering her bars with confidence.

“Cold Blooded” sounds like it was practically made for The-Dream. Aside from co-producing the track alongside Pharrell Williams, he handles the post-chorus refrain. The spooky and bouncy production is perfect for The-Dream, and is arguably a better-fitting beat for him over Usher. The instrumental would sit comfortably on one of his later studio albums. Unfortunately, he does not sing but he raps a few bars. His distorted vocals sound so commanding as he raps “it’ll never get that bad” no matter the conditions. The-Dream’s contributions may be short, but he fits the production so well that it makes for one of the most memorable guest features on Coming Home.

3. “Good Good” - Summer Walker

While 21 Savage’s verse does not completely mesh with the rest of “Good Good,” the single is a feel-good collaboration. The song sees Usher and Summer Walker teaming up once again following “Come Thru” in 2019. The modern R&B instrumental does not venture too far from Summer Walker’s comfort zone, finding a happy medium between her and Usher’s sounds. Summer Walker really shines when she and Usher sing in unison. As a collaboration, “Good Good” achieves the nostalgic feeling of Usher’s earlier work better than most songs on Coming Home.

2. “Coming Home” - Burna Boy

The title track that opens Usher’s ninth studio album features none other than Burna Boy. The Pheelz-produced groove starts the album on a cheerful note, over which Burna Boy flourishes. The snappy percussion and log drum bass line create a space for both artists to shine, but the beat sounds like it was tailored to the Nigerian superstar. He calmly glides across the instrumental as he sings about finding his way back home. Usher and Burna Boy compliment each other’s vocal tones on “Coming Home.” Both artists get the chance to make the song their own, but Burna Boy specifically showcases his ability to sound good over almost any kind of beat.

1. “Risk It All” - H.E.R.

Out of all the features on Coming Home, H.E.R. has the best vocal chemistry with Usher. Their ability to perform on a song and onstage was quite evident when H.E.R. slayed her guitar solo during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. “Risk It All” was previously released as a single for the soundtrack of The Color Purple. Still, the slow piano ballad is the definitive collaboration on Coming Home. Usher and H.E.R. beautifully harmonize with one another in this heartfelt duet. The track sees them excelling within their creative lanes as they showcase their singing abilities. Serving as the song’s sole producer and mesmerizing listeners with her vocals, H.E.R.'s performance stands out significantly as the best feature on Usher’s Coming Home.

