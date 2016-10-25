Coming Home
- MixtapesUSHER Adds Two Extra Cuts To "COMING HOME (Expanded Edition)""Naked" and "Believe" are the new additions. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicUsher's "Coming Home" Features, RankedUsher holds down the majority of
"Coming Home" on his own, but there are also numerous guest features.By Wyatt Westlake
- MixtapesUsher Releases Brand New Album "Coming Home" Ahead Of Super Bowl Halftime PerformanceThe album comes just in time for the Super Bowl.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicUsher Refutes Claim That R&B Is Dead, Says The Idea "Sounds Crazy"Usher says R&B is evolving.By Cole Blake
- MusicUsher Announces “Past Present Future” TourUsher is going on tour after his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.By Cole Blake
