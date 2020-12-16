Bhaven Moorthy
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Sends Shots At Rapper That Wanted $50k For FeatureFreddie Gibbs took to Twitter recently to air out an unnamed rapper while reminding himself and his fans of their worth. By Bhaven Moorthy
- Pop CultureTyga & Chris Brown Reunite Just In Time For NYE In Miami"Fan of a Fan" duo Chris Brown and Tyga post reunion photos on Instagram ahead of New Year's Eve in Miami. By Bhaven Moorthy
- MusicMF DOOM Has Passed Away: ReportWe have received news that MF DOOM passed away on October 31st, 2020. His family just announced his passing. By Bhaven Moorthy
- MusicMeek Mill Teases January Drop Date: "New Flames Coming"Meek Mill promises "new flames" coming at the top of the year. By Bhaven Moorthy
- RelationshipsDr. Dre's Ex-Wife Invited Him To Spend The Night After Filing Divorce: ReportAs their divorce hearings continue, new information about Dr. Dre and his ex-wife, Nicole Young, is bring reported. By Bhaven Moorthy
- MusicRoddy Ricch Teases New Music: "Let The Work Speak All 2021"It seems like we're closer than ever to getting some new Roddy Ricch music. By Bhaven Moorthy
- Pop CultureDiddy Throws Another Maskless Celebration Amidst COVID-19Diddy's year of partying continues with another maskless celebration of his son, Justin's, birthday. By Bhaven Moorthy
- MusicKendrick Lamar To Perform New Music In 2021: ReportReports of a new Kendrick Lamar material come after his confirmed participation at the Roskilde Festival scheduled for mid-2021. By Bhaven Moorthy
- MusicKodak Black's Handwritten Request For Early Release DeniedKodak Black, scheduled to be released in November of 2022, reached out to federal prosecutors himself in an attempt to reduce his prison sentence By Bhaven Moorthy
- RandomCoronavirus Could Be Responsible For Mutated Gonorrhea: ReportA new report suggests a link between Coronavirus precautions and a mutated form of "super gonorrhea".By Bhaven Moorthy
- MusicSuge Knight Shelfed KXNG Crooked's Album Because Of Indie Label ProjectionsKXNG Crooked talked to HNHH about how projections and legal troubles caused Suge Knight to shelf his original Death Row debut. By Bhaven Moorthy
- MusicChance The Rapper Shares Festive Dance Moves: WatchChance The Rapper continues to spread some Christmas cheer in a fun IG dance video. By Bhaven Moorthy
- MusicZaytoven Isn't Sure He Knows What Drill Music IsZaytoven has put out 17 projects in 2020 alone, and although he's heard of "drill music", he's not exactly sure what it is. By Bhaven Moorthy
- Pop CultureLil Wayne Ignored Young Thug The First Time They Met: WatchYoung Thug visited the "Million Dollars Worth of Game" podcast recently and discussed his first couple of "interactions" with Lil Wayne. By Bhaven Moorthy
- MusicFBG Duck's Mom Goes Off On Lil Durk For Dissing Her Son After Dropping "The Voice"FBG Duck's mother thinks Lil Durk should be more focused on King Von's death than dissing her fallen son. By Bhaven Moorthy
- Pop CultureRowdy Rebel Celebrates Release With A Glow In The Dark ChainAfter being released from a sting in jail, Rowdy Rebel was welcomed home with a glow in the dark demon chain.By Bhaven Moorthy
- Pop CultureLil Durk Spends Time With King Von's Kids After Releasing "The Voice"After the release of his highly anticipated album, The Voice, Lil Durk spent some holiday time with King Von's children. By Bhaven Moorthy
- Pop CultureShia LaBeouf Was Fired From Movie Set For "Poor Behavior": ReportComing after a long list of allegations aimed Shia LaBeouf, there is news that Olivia Wilde fired the star from her upcoming movie due to "poor behavior".By Bhaven Moorthy
- StreetwearMeek Mill Offers High Praise For His Baby Mama MilanoMeek Mill took to Twitter early Christmas eve to give a shout out to the mother of his child, and ex-girlfriend Milan Harris. By Bhaven Moorthy
- RelationshipsLudacris And His Wife Share The Secret To A Long And Happy MarriageLudacris took to Instagram today to share with his audience the secret behind his "healthy" marriage. By Bhaven Moorthy
- Pop CultureBill Cosby Gives Kanye West, Snoop Dogg, & Faizon Love A Strange Christmas "Present"Bill Cosby took to Instagram to wish well upon Kanye West, Snoop Dogg, and Faizon Love, even offering the "present" of some health tips. By Bhaven Moorthy
- MusicClever Recruits Juice WRLD & Post Malone For New SingleClever gets the best of the best with Post Malone and Juice WRLD announced as features on his upcoming single. By Bhaven Moorthy
- MusicLil Durk Gets Emotional With King Von Tribute On "The Voice"Lil Durk shares a message from King Von on "The Voice" stand out "Death Ain't Easy". By Bhaven Moorthy
- GramWack 100 Hopes We Can Learn From His Racially Charged BrawlAfter his lunchtime brawl left a white man bloody, Wack 100 reminds Americans that they need to "stay ready". By Bhaven Moorthy
- MusicMeek Mill Vows To Finish New Album In Philly Despite Beef: "Yall Got 2 Comfy"Meek reminds Philadelphia rappers that the city is his, opting to film new music videos in the city despite the tension. By Bhaven Moorthy
- MusicJack Harlow Talks "White Boy Games", Breonna Taylor & More With HOT 97After releasing "Thats What They All Say", Harlow talked to HOT 97 about the album, his antics, Breonna Taylor and more.By Bhaven Moorthy
- SportsJake Paul Stirs The Pot After Dana White's Amanda Nunes CommentsJake Paul brings up some valid points in his clap back directed at Dana White.By Bhaven Moorthy
- Music VideosYFN Lucci & Mulatto Release Steamy "Wet" Music VideoYFN Lucci and Mulatto release steamy visuals to "Wet" Remix.By Bhaven Moorthy