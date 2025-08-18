Karlissa Saffold Hints At Blueface's Return From Prison With Welcome Home Bash

BY Zachary Horvath 165 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Blueface was projected to be out of prison earlier this summer. But it seems like it may be a later than we thought.

The mother of Blueface, Karlissa Saffold, may have just teased when his son is coming back home. That's because she just announced a Home Coming Celebrity Bash on her Instagram on Sunday (August 17). "Come join us for Son’s coming home party @bluefasebabyy Blueface Home Coming Celebrity Bash," she wrote on her account.

She also included an eventbrite link. When you copy and paste that into a search engine, it takes you to page that gives you a rundown of what attendees can expect. The description reads, "Come join us for a night filled with music, fun, and celebrities! Blueface is back and ready to party with all of his fans. This in-person event will be held at the iconic Los Angeles International Airport, so get ready for a night you won't forget."

It continues, "Don't miss out on the chance to see Blueface up close and personal. Grab your tickets now and get ready to celebrate his homecoming in style. See you there!"

As for when it's happening, Karlissa set it for November 29. It will begin at 3 p.m. PST and conclude at 8 p.m. PST. There was an early bird special that allowed fans to purchase tickets for just $25. However, that offer expired in July 31.

Read More: Gunna "The Last Wun" Album Review

Blueface Prison Photo

Admission is currently closer to $30 right now. However, if you don't get it in advance, it will run you $75 at the door. Karlissa also included a graphic with all of the celebs coming out to welcome Blueface home at the function.

The Game, Wack 100, Celina Powell, Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee, DDG, Jaidyn Alexis, and Birdman are some of the side attractions. If you have been following everything related to the California native, you shouldn't be surprised to see that Chrisean Rock is not one of the special guests.

Blue is currently in a new relationship with a woman named Angela. She recently moved in with the rapper's father until he returns from his prison stint stemming from a probation violation.

It was speculated that he would be a free man by July. However, this November 29 invite has us thinking he won't be back until sometime this fall.

While we don't know the real progress on his release, we have been treated to an update on his appearance. The "Thotiana" songwriter shared some new jail yard photos and he's gone through quite the transformation. He's noticeably bulkier and covered in new tattoos. His facial ink has been controversial, to say the least, but it seems he's been accruing them steadily and is happy with the look.

Read More: The 10 Most Influential Air Jordan 3 Moments

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.2K
Blueface New Girlfriend Angela Moves In Father Hip Hop News Relationships Blueface's New Girlfriend Angela Moves In With His Father And Fans Are Already Skeptical 2.5K
Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards Music Blueface's Mom Karlissa Saffold Asks Fans To Pray For Him, Shares Old Photos 7.4K
Karlissa Saffold Video Call Blueface Gossip News Gossip Karlissa Saffold Enjoys Video Call With Blueface After Weighing In On His New Prison Tattoos 1.9K
Comments 0