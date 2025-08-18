The mother of Blueface, Karlissa Saffold, may have just teased when his son is coming back home. That's because she just announced a Home Coming Celebrity Bash on her Instagram on Sunday (August 17). "Come join us for Son’s coming home party @bluefasebabyy Blueface Home Coming Celebrity Bash," she wrote on her account.

She also included an eventbrite link. When you copy and paste that into a search engine, it takes you to page that gives you a rundown of what attendees can expect. The description reads, "Come join us for a night filled with music, fun, and celebrities! Blueface is back and ready to party with all of his fans. This in-person event will be held at the iconic Los Angeles International Airport, so get ready for a night you won't forget."

It continues, "Don't miss out on the chance to see Blueface up close and personal. Grab your tickets now and get ready to celebrate his homecoming in style. See you there!"

As for when it's happening, Karlissa set it for November 29. It will begin at 3 p.m. PST and conclude at 8 p.m. PST. There was an early bird special that allowed fans to purchase tickets for just $25. However, that offer expired in July 31.

Blueface Prison Photo

Admission is currently closer to $30 right now. However, if you don't get it in advance, it will run you $75 at the door. Karlissa also included a graphic with all of the celebs coming out to welcome Blueface home at the function.

The Game, Wack 100, Celina Powell, Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee, DDG, Jaidyn Alexis, and Birdman are some of the side attractions. If you have been following everything related to the California native, you shouldn't be surprised to see that Chrisean Rock is not one of the special guests.

Blue is currently in a new relationship with a woman named Angela. She recently moved in with the rapper's father until he returns from his prison stint stemming from a probation violation.

It was speculated that he would be a free man by July. However, this November 29 invite has us thinking he won't be back until sometime this fall.

While we don't know the real progress on his release, we have been treated to an update on his appearance. The "Thotiana" songwriter shared some new jail yard photos and he's gone through quite the transformation. He's noticeably bulkier and covered in new tattoos. His facial ink has been controversial, to say the least, but it seems he's been accruing them steadily and is happy with the look.