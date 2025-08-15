Blueface's New Girlfriend Angela Moves In With His Father And Fans Are Already Skeptical

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 195 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Blueface New Girlfriend Angela Moves In Father Hip Hop News
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Karlissa Saffold asked Angela why she thinks Blueface won't "do her the same way" he did Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis.

Blueface is currently behind bars for probation violations, but his life continues to develop in big and potentially drama-filled ways. His new girlfriend Angela recently moved into his home with his father, a big relationship step that already has fans raising their eyebrows.

The reason why is because of the California MC's endless drama with his exes Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis, both of whom share a child with him. In a video caught by Livebitez on Instagram, you can see his father greeting Angela at the home and having a conversation.

In another video, Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold is with Angela, and Saffold asked her how she would respond to fans claiming that Blue will do her the same way he did Chrisean and Jaidyn. "You know what? You can't put your insecurity on other people," Angela replied. "How is he going to do me the same way? I've been the one holding him down. I'm the realest one on his team, you heard him. His best supporter. He ain't nothing without me on his team."

Then, the two discussed Chrisean Rock's romances during Blueface's prison time, which is what they used to clap back at fans accusing the West Coast MC of using Angela to make Chrisean mad. But she's not breaking a sweat over this.

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Slams Kehlani Over Shady Blueface Comments Amid Chrisean Rock Feud

Blueface New Girlfriend

Angela posted a message from her boo saying, "Welcome home momma I love you," on her Instagram Story. On the other hand, Karlissa Saffold clapped back at the critics in a Facebook post.

"I'm so confused at how y'all all so bitter that John [Blueface] has chose to go another route when both his ex [sic[ have moved on and decided way before he did," she wrote. "Some of y'all really need to check yourself because they moved on while he was unable too [sic] and fir [sic] yall to feel like he should come home and try to work things out just want to see more toxicity and drama. You know dam well ain't no man doing two years to get out to be with anyone that moved on. Now stop that s**t and congratulate him for not being bitter."

Amid Blueface's other family drama, we'll see how Angela fits into the dynamic. We wish them the best despite the tough road ahead when it comes to jail time.

Read More: Blueface's Mother, Karlissa Saffold, Defends Chrisean Rock's Sister Tesehki After Fans Make "Come Up" Claims

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Blueface Karlissa Saffold Chrisean Rock Obsessed Gossip News Gossip Blueface’s Mother Karlissa Saffold Insists Chrisean Rock Is “Obsessed” With Her 1443
DJ Kayslay "Hocus Pocus" Video Shoot Featuring A Boogie, Blue Face &amp; MoneyBagg Yo Relationships Blueface's Mom Calls Cap On His Father's Birthday Party For Chrisean Jr. 1253
2019 Rolling Loud New York Gossip Karlissa Saffold Accuses Blueface's Father Of Almost Drowning His Grandson, Fans Call Her "Unhinged" 4.6K
Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards Music Blueface's Mom Karlissa Saffold Asks Fans To Pray For Him, Shares Old Photos 7.4K
Comments 0