Blueface is currently behind bars for probation violations, but his life continues to develop in big and potentially drama-filled ways. His new girlfriend Angela recently moved into his home with his father, a big relationship step that already has fans raising their eyebrows.

The reason why is because of the California MC's endless drama with his exes Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis, both of whom share a child with him. In a video caught by Livebitez on Instagram, you can see his father greeting Angela at the home and having a conversation.

In another video, Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold is with Angela, and Saffold asked her how she would respond to fans claiming that Blue will do her the same way he did Chrisean and Jaidyn. "You know what? You can't put your insecurity on other people," Angela replied. "How is he going to do me the same way? I've been the one holding him down. I'm the realest one on his team, you heard him. His best supporter. He ain't nothing without me on his team."

Then, the two discussed Chrisean Rock's romances during Blueface's prison time, which is what they used to clap back at fans accusing the West Coast MC of using Angela to make Chrisean mad. But she's not breaking a sweat over this.

Blueface New Girlfriend

Angela posted a message from her boo saying, "Welcome home momma I love you," on her Instagram Story. On the other hand, Karlissa Saffold clapped back at the critics in a Facebook post.

"I'm so confused at how y'all all so bitter that John [Blueface] has chose to go another route when both his ex [sic[ have moved on and decided way before he did," she wrote. "Some of y'all really need to check yourself because they moved on while he was unable too [sic] and fir [sic] yall to feel like he should come home and try to work things out just want to see more toxicity and drama. You know dam well ain't no man doing two years to get out to be with anyone that moved on. Now stop that s**t and congratulate him for not being bitter."