Blueface's Mother Claims He's Days Away From Prison Release

Blueface's new girlfriend Angela also spoke about anticipating his release from prison, although it's unclear when it will happen.

Blueface is still dealing with some family drama in addition to his ongoing prison stay, although he hasn't had anything to do with more recent narratives surrounding his name and connections. Instead, his mother Karlissa Saffold, other family members, and his former partners are picking up the mantle and anticipating his release from jail, which is allegedly in a few days.

TMZ recently ran into Saffold and her son's girlfriend Angela in Los Angeles this week, where the former revealed that he will allegedly be free in just a few days. However, she wanted to keep things a secret in order for him to get used to normal life again in an unbothered and more smooth way.

"He’s doing well, he’s doing his push-ups and sit-ups and preparing to come home," Karlissa expressed, according to The Shade Room. "I get to talk to him couple times a week, he talks to the kids. He’s excited about coming home and getting to work and being a dad and picking up where he left off." She also commented on Blueface's father's recent remarks, specifically those about keeping their son away from bad influences. Saffold knows they will advise him and hold him accountable, but also acknowledged he's his own man and needs to make decisions – and face their consequences – on his own.

Blueface New Girlfriend
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA: American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium.

Elsewhere, Blueface's new girlfriend Angela said she's excited to see him again and reflected on not wanting any drama with his exes Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock, the mothers of his children. Speaking of which, given Chrisean's contentious relationship with his family, Karlissa Saffold explained that she isn't roping Rock or Chrisean Jr. into the welcome home festivities they're planning.

This, for those unaware, is because of back-and-forth fights over Chrisean Jr.'s parentage and what the dynamic they want to share will actually look like. It seems like neither side is closer to reconciliation, but maybe time will lessen the issue for both of them.

The California rapper is still in prison for probation violations. But a recent change to Blueface's 2022 conviction means that his situation isn't all gloomy.

