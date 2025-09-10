It's no secret that Chrisean Rock and Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold haven't always gotten along. The two of them have gone back and forth publicly on multiple occasions. Now, it looks like their feud has been reignited. Recently, the Aunt-Tea Podcast host hopped online to put the Baddies star on blast. In a clip, she accuses her of prioritizing her romantic relationships over her son.

"You're running around with your fourth n***a," she began, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk. "Ain't got a bedroom for your son, hollering you're rich out here. Hollering that you're buying houses and Bentleys and trucks and all kinds of sh*t when all the real mothers want you to do is buy a motherf*cking bedroom for my grandson. That's all we want you to do. We want you to walk up in the room and show us all the details that you perfected and put in there, we want to see all the scriptures that you want to put on the wall for him over his bed. We just want to see a motherf*cking bed at this point."

Chrisean Rock Tesehki Beef

Saffold went on to read comments she's gotten from Chrisean's fans, calling them out for defending her. Blueface's mother isn't the only person Chrisean is at odds with these days, however. She's also currently wrapped up in some drama involving her sister Tesehki, which she vented about during a livestream earlier this week.

She denied Tesehki's claims that she owes her in some way, insisting that she was compensated fairly for all the help she's given her.