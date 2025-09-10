Karlissa Saffold Blasts Chrisean Rock For Prioritizing Men Over Her Son

BY Caroline Fisher 169 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Karlissa Saffold Blasts Chrisean Rock Gossip News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: ChriseanRock attends House of BET - Day 3 at Goya Studios on June 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
During a recent livestream, Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold went off on Chrisean Rock, and didn't hold back.

It's no secret that Chrisean Rock and Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold haven't always gotten along. The two of them have gone back and forth publicly on multiple occasions. Now, it looks like their feud has been reignited. Recently, the Aunt-Tea Podcast host hopped online to put the Baddies star on blast. In a clip, she accuses her of prioritizing her romantic relationships over her son.

"You're running around with your fourth n***a," she began, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk. "Ain't got a bedroom for your son, hollering you're rich out here. Hollering that you're buying houses and Bentleys and trucks and all kinds of sh*t when all the real mothers want you to do is buy a motherf*cking bedroom for my grandson. That's all we want you to do. We want you to walk up in the room and show us all the details that you perfected and put in there, we want to see all the scriptures that you want to put on the wall for him over his bed. We just want to see a motherf*cking bed at this point."

Read More: Chrisean Rock's Sisters Get Into Wild Altercation During Chrisean Jr. Pickup

Chrisean Rock Tesehki Beef

Saffold went on to read comments she's gotten from Chrisean's fans, calling them out for defending her. Blueface's mother isn't the only person Chrisean is at odds with these days, however. She's also currently wrapped up in some drama involving her sister Tesehki, which she vented about during a livestream earlier this week.

She denied Tesehki's claims that she owes her in some way, insisting that she was compensated fairly for all the help she's given her.

"Everytime she had my son, I paid her," she claimed, showing viewers some of the payments that were sent on her phone. "Even when I was locked up... This is why I didn't wanna help her in the first place. This is why I wanted to take him on the road in the first place."

Read More: Chrisean Rock Claims She Paid Her Sister $15k To Watch Her Son

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Premiere Of The Zeus Network's "Baddies West" Pop Culture Blueface's Mom Defends Tesehki Amid Chrisean Rock's Molestation Allegations 18.8K
Zeus Network Presents Lemuel Plummer's Birthday Celebration Hosted By French Montana Gossip Karlissa Saffold Reveals Why Meeting Blueface & Chrisean Rock’s Son “Crushed” Her 3.9K
HNHH Gossip Blueface's Mother, Karlissa Saffold, Defends Chrisean Rock's Sister Tesehki After Fans Make "Come Up" Claims 631
House Of BET - Day 3 Gossip Blueface’s Mother Reacts To Chrisean Rock’s Heated Confrontation With Ex 1.9K
Comments 1