Chrisean Rock's Sisters Get Into Wild Altercation During Chrisean Jr. Pickup

BY Zachary Horvath 638 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Normal Culture Presents: Evolutionary Inception Fashion Show Hosted By Winnie Stackz
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Chrisean Rock attends Normal Culture presents: Evolutionary Inception Fashion Show hosted by Winnie Stackz on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images)
According to the sisters of Chrisean Rock, she refused to pick up her son because the sibling watching him wanted to fight her.

Drama seemingly follows Chrisean Rock wherever she goes even when she's not directly involved. We have seen it happen with Blueface, Jaidyn Alexis, Karlissa Saffold, and her sister, Tesehki. Sadly, despite some of her previous efforts to fix things, a new problem pops up.

Something else did in fact go down with her family circle recently, unfortunately, and it revolves around two other siblings and her son, Chrisean Jr. Per some clips and posts obtained by Live Bitez, Chrisean Rock has been having one of her other sisters, Terrine, watch her child.

It's hard to tell how long she's been watching him, but it appears that Rock was supposed to get Jr. two days ago. However, that's not confirmed. It's speculation thanks to a post from Terrine which we will get to in a second. But while Rock says she's been working, presumably out of town, that's not the only reason why she doesn't have Jr.

It apparently also stems from conflict between her and Terrine. Rock claims that she has been wanting to throw hands for some reason. But presumably because of her recent legal issues, Chrisean doesn't want to risk that.

Read More: Corpse Discovered In The Trunk Of Tesla Registered To D4VD

Chrisean Rock Family Drama

So, she sent her other sibling, Tessa, to pick up Chrisean Jr for her. However, things went wrong during what should have been a simple exchange. Terrine posted a video of an ambulance outside of her house with a caption where she suggests that she called for help.

"Keep Tessa in y'all prayers please those of us that kno to pray!!!" Terrine begins. "Ahh @chrisean don't send nobody else to my home NOBODY !! Question no question is this not where my children live and where I raise your baby at?"

She concludes with, "Come get Chrisean yourself. It's been what two days since u said u were gonna come [with] police escort..."

Terrine's post leaves a lot up for interpretation, but one of Rock's other presumed siblings explained the situation further. The account detailing what's going is chasitystillstanding, but we'll call her Chasity.

According to her, Tessa went to the hospital after having an alleged manic episode. Police were also called to the scene by Terrine, which Tessa didn't appreciate. Chasity claims Tess hit one of the officers and started jumping on cars while "naked" as Terrine says in a heated response to Chasity.

Tessa's episode stemmed from Terrine refusing to hand over Jr and she broke down crying because of all of the conflict.

Terrine clapped back at Chasity's explanation further, adding that she was just trying to protect her home and Jr. However, she issued one more threat to Rock in the process.

Overall, it's an incredibly messy situation and one that potentially has more to learn about. So, take everything with a grain of salt.

Read More: Mariah The Scientist & The Ride or Die Myth In Young Thug’s Saga

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Daniels Leather Fashion Show Relationships Blueface Finally Claims His Son With Chrisean Rock After Months Of Denial 2.4K
French Montana's Birthday Celebration Relationships Chrisean Rock Claps Back At Karlissa Saffold, Says Chrisean Jr. Will Never Miss Her 10.2K
Image via HNHH Gossip Karlissa Saffold Left Frustrated As Fans Continue To Grill Her About Chrisean Jesus' Alleged Disability 1176
Daniels Leather Fashion Show Relationships Chrisean Rock Moves Back Into Blueface's House, Wack 100 Hits Her With A Warning 7.6K
Comments 1