Blueface Finally Claims His Son With Chrisean Rock After Months Of Denial

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Blueface attends Daniels Leather Fashion Show at Blue Moon on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Blueface and Chrisean Rock have had a love-hate relationship and their child together has been a point of contention.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock have had one of the more dysfunctional relationships in all of hip-hop. Overall, these two have been at each others throats in the media. Furthermore, it is always impossible to tell whether or not they are together.

As it stands, it seems like Chrisean is seeing other people. Meanwhile, Blueface remains locked up in a California jail. During this time, he has been unable to see his son Chrisean Jr, who he has mostly denied the existence of.

Since Chrisean Jr's birth, Blue has steered clear of the infant child. Chrisean Rock has had to raise the child on her own, with the help of Blueface's father. However, there has been all sorts of drama, with an ex-boyfriend of Chrisean's claiming the child as his own.

Another player in all of this is Karlissa Saffold, who has had her fair share of criticisms for Chrisean. She has also been critical of Blueface and the lack of a role he has played in Chrisean Jr's life.

However, in a recent social media post, Karlissa Saffold revealed that she spoke to Blueface, and he is ready to claim Chrisean Jr as his own.

When is Blueface Getting Out of Jail?

It seems as though Blueface wants to turn his life around for the better once he gets home from jail. This is supposed to happen in either June or July of this year, which means he will be out in a few weeks.

Once he comes home, it will be interesting to see where he stands with the likes of Chrisean Rock and even Jaidyn Alexis. His home life is going to be fascinating in the eyes of hardcore fans.

Of course, this begs the question of whether or not he will continue to engage in antics on social media. Fans will be looking for growth. If they don't see that immediately, then trouble could be afoot.

