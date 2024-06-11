Chrisean Rock Arrest: Karlissa Saffold Puts Blueface's Dad On Blast After Being Caught On Camera Refusing To Take Chrisean Jr.

Karlissa Saffold and Blueface's father could be seen arguing about the child.

Chrisean Rock was arrested on Monday after appearing in court for Blueface's latest hearing. Overall, it was a bizarre situation especially since she had her son with her. As it turns out, Chrisean had a warrant out for her arrest that she had apparently forgotten about. Ultimately, she was taken away in cuffs and remains in jail as we write this. However, fans were mainly concerned for the well-being of Chrisean Jr., with some asking who took the child.

Yesterday, Blueface's mom Karlissa Saffold took to social media to reveal that Chrisean's best friend Marsha has the kid. Saffold knew that fans would ask why she hadn't taken Chrisean Jr. herself. Consequently, Saffold explained that she and many others attempted to step up for the baby. However, Marsha was the one who ended up getting custody. Furthermore, Saffold noted that Blueface's father was asked to take the child. However, he refused more than once and claimed that the baby was not his responsibility.

Karlissa Saffold Speaks Out

In fact, there is a video making the rounds on social media in which Karlissa can be seen arguing with Blue's dad. It is here where he continuously refuses to take the child. When you think about everything that baby has been through, it's a sad argument to bear witness to. Having said that, Karlissa is clearly upset with how things went down. She just wants her son to come home, and now that both of Chrisean Jr's parents are incarcerated, Saffold finds herself more concerned than ever.

The Incident In Question

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that the Chrisean Rock and Blueface drama has gotten out of hand? What do you make of Chrisean being arrested after forgetting she had a warrant for her arrest? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.