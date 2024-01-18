Karlissa Saffold Blasts Jaidyn Alexis For Partying While Blueface Is In Jail

Last week, Blueface took fans by surprise when his mom Karlissa Saffold confirmed that he was behind bars once again. Reportedly, the "Thotiana" performer turned himself in for violating his parole. The mother of his first two children, Jaidyn Alexis, hasn't been very vocal about the arrest in the days since, instead spending her time celebrating her own success.

In a new clip, she's seen at the club with friends, dancing and singing along to her hit, "Barbie." While it may seem like an odd time to be out on the town, Jaidyn did announce that she was single ahead of Blueface's recent arrest, seemingly confirming that their engagement is off. Regardless, Karlissa Saffold didn't take kindly to Jaidyn's social media posts, taking aim and the MILF Music mainstay on her Instagram Story.

Karlissa Saffold Claims "Rock Would Neva"

"Engaged to be married and out with yo new woman the first week yo man is in jail is exactly why God had to end that journey," she wrote. The Neighborhood Talk shared her shady Story on their IG, prompting Saffold to leave yet another jab in their comments section. "Rock would neva," she added. While it's unclear exactly how Jaidyn feels about all of this, Blueface appears to have been spending a bit more time with the mother of his third child, Chrisean Rock these days. Shortly after his arrest, for example, some footage of him arriving at the jail to turn himself in surfaced. Chrisean Rock, and their infant son Chrisean Jr., were trailing right behind him.

Chrisean also shared some sad, vague Tweets when news of his arrest started to circulate, suggesting that she was concerned despite their on-and-off-again feud. What do you think of Jaidyn Alexis hitting the club days after Blueface turned himself in? What about Karlissa Saffold's reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

