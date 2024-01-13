Blueface's Arrest Reignites Jaidyn Alexis & Karlissa Saffold Feud

Earlier today, Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold confirmed that he was arrested, following rumors sparked back one of Wack 100's Instagram posts. According to her, the "Thotiana" rapper is in custody for charges brought about by the mothers of his children, Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis. She shared a lengthy Instagram Story about the debacle, claiming to "love them all but not together."

"Jaidyn got him one charge, Rock got him the one that violated the other," she explained today (January 12). "That's why it's so quiet. Praying everyone now understands why I didn't want them together. Because parents want the best for their children." Unfortunately, however, Jaidyn doesn't appear to have taken her message lightly. The "Barbie" performer fired back with a brief yet powerful Tweet. "Karlissa for the love of God shut the f*ck up," she wrote.

Jaidyn Alexis Tells Karlissa Saffold To "Shut The F*ck Up"

While it's no surprise that Jaidyn is fed up with Saffold, it's not too often that fans see the up-and-coming rapper clap back. Saffold wasn't about to let the remark slide, however, and proceeded to put her on blast in subsequent Instagram Stories. "How you hollering for the love [of] God ain't never even been baptized?" she questioned. Saffold went on to post a screenshot of Jaidyn's Tweet, turning the tables on her. "She ain't call me no liar so who need to [shut] up," she wrote.

"Imagine spending your 27th birthday behind bars for a BM that got a girl friend, kissing in front of yo kids, hollering to yo momma to shut up for the love of God. Oh okay [thumbs up emoji] this is a oxymoron," she added. Saffold even went on to share a clip of Jaidyn holding what appears to be a bottle of alcohol behind the wheel of a car. What do you think of Blueface's recent arrest? What about the beef between his mother, Karlissa Saffold, and Jaidyn Alexis? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

