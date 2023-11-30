Karlissa Saffold Cries Over Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis Stealing Her Chicken: Watch

Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold draws up just as much drama as her son, but also a lot of sympathy from time to time. Moreover, she recently broke down during an Instagram Live sessions over an incident from earlier in her life when her son and his girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis came over. Saffold remembered how they apparently stole her chicken that she was going to eat that night and didn't leave any for her. What made this situation particularly painful, though, was just the amount of stress she was under, both financially and in her work. While we can't say it was the most well-planned meal, it shows how little details and considering the needs of others first go a long way.

"This story gon' knock y'all off y'all feet," Karlissa Saffold began. "I didn't have no money at all. And [Blueface] came home from school with Jaidyn. With Jaidyn, okay? Now, I had two pieces of chicken, I'll never forget this for as long as I live. Sometimes, when I go off on them, this what I be thinking about. So I took the chicken out. 'Okay. I'ma make this chicken work, I'ma put some rice on the side,' you know how we do it. I'ma put some rice on the side of this chicken, I'ma add some gravy to that s**t, I'ma open this last can of peas. And he ain't gon' know nothing. I'm just not even gon' worry about it 'cause I rushed home to get that school check. You know that college check y'all n***as be waiting on, you know what I'm talking about.

Karlissa Saffold Sheds Tears Over Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis Chicken Story: Watch

"When that school check don't hit right, chile said, 'We good,'" Karlissa Saffold continued. "This motherf***er comes in the house with Jaidyn. Now, I'm hungry as f**k, I been at school all goddamn day, getting my education. Praying to the Lord, okay? Going to church every Sunday, ain't doing no h*eing, okay? Two thighs! I'm about to f**k one of them up, he gon' f**k the other one up. This motherf***er ain't gon' know we ain't got no money in here, okay? He ain't gon' panic, he ain't gon' run out and rob no liquor store, you know how your sons do when you ain't got no money. On my stomach growling like a motherf***er. I'ma f**k this chicken up like it's the last supper. This motherf***er comes in my house with this b***h talking about they hungry. So y'all know what I had to do?

"They ate that motherf***ing food in my face, y'all!" she said tearfully. "Didn't neither one of them motherf***ers say, 'Where your chicken at? Any chicken left for you, momma?' I took my plate of rice and I went in my room and I ate my rice. So when you ask me why I talk to them the way I talk to them, it's because I've earned that right. And I'ma keep saying what the f**k I want to say until one of them sacrifice they f***ing piece of chicken for they kids or mammy, okay? So don't get in my inbox asking me, 'Why you don't give [them] no break?' 'Cause I gave them motherf***ers my last piece of chicken. That's why." For more on Karlissa Saffold, Blueface, and Jaidyn Alexis, check back in with HNHH.

