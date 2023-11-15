Jaidyn Alexis’ Latest Plate For Blueface Gets Scrutinized Online

Jaidyn Alexis and Blueface have become an interesting couple over the past few months. Overall, this is mostly because of the Blueface and Chrisean Rock fallout. They were going strong but eventually, things became way too toxic. Sure, they have a child together, however, the dynamic is not healthy at all. Instead, they still bicker on social media, even though they have broken up. Furthermore, Chrisean continues to make claims about sleeping with Blue. It is all very messy and many on the internet are sick of hearing about this.

As for Jaidyn Alexis, well, she seems to be doing pretty well for herself. Blueface is cooking up some tracks for her, and they have been getting some success. Furthermore, Blue noted recently that Jaidyn stays booked and busy. She is making moves, and he seems proud of the progress. In fact, she has been showing her appreciation to Blueface by cooking him various meals. Unfortunately, those meals have been getting scrutinized by people on social media.

Read More: Blueface Shades Sex Workers, Posts Job Ad For An Assistant

Jaidyn Alexis Continues To Cook

As you can see from the plate above, there was some chicken, mac and cheese, and also some sort of veggie dish on the side. She certainly got all of the food groups down here. However, a lot of fans seemed to have an issue with how the food looked. Whether it be too dry or the cheese not melted through, the scrutiny was certainly present. That said, Blueface is still proudly showing off the meals on social media, which means he appreciates them. Ultimately, it is his opinion that matters.

The internet can be an exceptionally harsh place, so it should come as no surprise that people are being so cruel. That said, let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Are people being too harsh? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

Read More: Jaidyn Alexis & Blueface Sign Autographs As Chrisean Rock Tells Him To “Stop Speaking On [Her]”