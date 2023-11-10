Chrisean Rock Spotted With Blueface’s Jacket From Jaidyn Alexis Show

Blueface and his wife-to-be, Jaidyn Alexis, recently teamed up to perform her hit single "Barbie" at Santa Fe College. They took the stage during 310babii’s set, and of course, the crowd went wild. The infamous couple has been making headlines for their unconventional relationship for some time now, and recently for the fan-favorite track. Blueface shared a clip from the performance on Twitter earlier today, reminding his followers that “Jaidyn is a super star.”

It seems as though he's all in on Jaidyn at this point. Fans, however, noticed something interesting in the background of his ex Chrisean Rock's live stream recently. In a screenshot from the stream, the new mother's seen holding Chrisean Jr. in a bathroom. A green jacket, which looks strikingly similar to the one he's seen wearing in his aforementioned video with Jaidyn Alexis, is hung up in the background.

Fans Think Blueface's Jacket Is Behind Chrisean

For obvious reasons, this has gotten social media users talking, as the two of them are speculated to have been hooking up throughout his new engagement. While it's certainly possible that Chrisean or someone else she knows has the same jacket, it wouldn't be a shock if they were spending some time together based on their tumultuous past. There's also a chance that he innocently swung by to check in on his son, leaving the jacket behind in the process. Either way, this has added a new layer to the increasingly complex dynamic of the trio.

The reality star did just recently debut a new, diamond-encrusted pacifier for their two-month-old son, so perhaps he only stopped in to check out the baby's bling. What do you think of fans spotting what looks like Blueface's jacket in the background of Chrisean Rock's live stream? Do you think the jacket is actually Blueface's, or could it be someone else's? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep and eye on HNHH for more updates.

