Blueface’s Mom Plans To Pull Up On Chrisean Rock To Visit Her Grandchild

“I’ll do front yard visits,” Karlissa Saffold claims.

BYCaroline Fisher
Blueface’s Mom Plans To Pull Up On Chrisean Rock To Visit Her Grandchild

Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, recently took to social media to let followers know that she plans to see her grandson, one way or another. In a new clip taken from an Instagram Live, she makes it clear that she's got Chrisean Rock's address, and doesn't have a problem stopping by uninvited to see Chrisean Jr. It's no secret that Saffold's been itching to spend time with the three-month-old, and at this point, it seems that she's willing to do whatever it takes.

"I'm pulling up on all my grandbaby doors," she tells viewers in the new clip. According to her, a grandparent has to be denied visitation first in order to apply for rights to see the child. While she hopes she won't be denied by their mothers, she notes that this is only the first step of her plan. Chrisean's not the only one of her son's children's mothers that she plans to visit, either. She also says that she'll be stopping by Jaidyn Alexis' home, the mother of Blueface's first two kids. "I'll do front yard visits," she adds.

Read More: Blueface’s Mom Disses Yung Miami Over Golden Showers

Karlissa Saffold Willing To Go To Great Lengths To Visit Grandchildren

During another IG Live earlier this week, Saffold even threatened to take legal action against Chrisean if she continues to withhold her grandchild. She responded to backlash for not visiting the child, claiming that Chrisean refuses to respond to her requests to see him. "Now, you know she knows where to find me," she explained. "I have reached out to her to see the baby, but she has not answered, so don't think it's me." 

"Remember this, your baby needs all the grandparents and all the aunties and all the blood that they can get," she also noted. What do you think of Karlissa Saffold claiming that she plans to stop by Chrisean Rock's house to visit Blueface's youngest child? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Blueface’s Mom Threatens Chrisean Rock With Legal Action For Keeping Junior From Her: Watch

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.