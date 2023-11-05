Blueface’s Mom Spills Tea On Chrisean Rock, Jaidyn Alexis, And More: Watch

If we're not hearing about Blueface from the mouth of Chrisean Rock or Jaidyn Alexis, the next woman we can almost guarantee to come through with content about the "Thotiana" hitmaker is his mother, Karlissa Saffold. During a recent Instagram Live session, the actress had plenty to get off her chest regarding both of her son's baby mamas, including revelations as to what may have resulted in his final split from Rock.

Though the Porter family matriarch isn't a huge fan of Alexis, she does admire how the "Stewie" rapper was able to take back Chrisean's place in their co-parent's heart. "When she complained about the s**t he did, she complained about real s**t," Saffold said, seemingly comparing her youngest grandson's mom to the boy who cried wolf. "She ain't call him no fa**ot, she ain't say he was soft. When she talked about her man, she talked about the truth honey, and you gotta stick to the truth" Karlissa praised Jaidyn for her candour.

Karlissa Saffold Updates Instagram on Blueface's Relationship Drama

"She's still a snake though," Blue's mom quickly added, making sure not to give her potential future daughter-in-law too much praise. Even though the MILF Music founder proposed to Alexis last month, Saffold isn't so sure they'll stay together after their two children have grown up. "You still gotta chance," she told Rock. "But you gotta calm your s**t down and stick to the facts... Just try to be cordial... I don't see my son with [Jaidyn], past their kids maybe in high school. I don't see John nowhere near here in the future cards," the entertainer further dished.

Karlissa Saffold isn't the only woman who put Blueface on blast this weekend. In a now-deleted tweet, Rock lashed out at her baby daddy for all the times he acted jealously when others in the industry showed her love. Interestingly, Blue had no problem listing off those who have been playing Alexis' music, even proudly reposting their free promotion on his social media pages. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

