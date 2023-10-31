Blueface Responds To Claim That Jaidyn Alexis Proposal Was A “Publicity Stunt”

Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis are a couple that has understandably gotten a whole lot of coverage as of late. Overall, this is because they are consistently involved in antics that relate to Chrisean Rock. Blue and Chrisean were together just a few months ago. However, they have since broken up, and now, Blue is with his baby mother, Alexis. In fact, he has even signed her to his new label, MILF Music. Moreover, he recently got engaged to her. This was a huge development that led to a whole lot of backlash.

For instance, many of the people who have been watching this saga have called Blueface's move a "publicity stunt." Even Chrisean Rock has made this claim. In her eyes, he is doing this just to hurt her. Furthermore, she believes that Blue also wants to help promote his new label. It is a pretty bizarre situation, to say the least. However, according to Blue, there is no ulterior motive here. In the tweet below, the artist makes it crystal clear that he proposed purely out of love.

Blueface Addresses The Comments

"Jaidyn is the only female I would ever get on one knee for this ain’t no publicity stunt tf I’ma marry somebody for clout for that don’t make no dam sense," Blueface wrote. Overall, this statement is in line with many of the other things he has said as of late. He wants everyone to know that he is serious about Jaidyn, and he will go to great lengths to make people understand that. Whether or not the public eventually comes around this proposal, still remains to be seen.

