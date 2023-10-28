Blueface On Proposing To Jaidyn Alexis: “It Was Nerve-Wracking… Felt Like My First Show”

Blueface had no problem sharing the story of why he avoided proposing to Jaidyn Alexis early on in their relationship a few weeks ago. Now that we saw the "Thotiana" rapper get down on one knee in front of his first baby mama, he's more than proud to call the "Stewie" artist his "wife" for everyone to see. During a recent interview with Power 106, Blue spoke candidly about what the big moment was like for him, especially now that he's helped Alexis become a rap diva in her own right after she failed to support him early on in his career.

"That s**t was like burning a hole in my pocket," the 26-year-old confessed. "I showed her mom the day before... That was just more clarification to go through with it. It was definitely nerve-wracking," Blue admitted, despite feeling confident that Alexis would say yes. "I don't know if I'm supposed to give a speech, which knee I'm supposed to get on. Like, is there a certain etiquette?" the father of three reflected on his aversion to formalities. "It felt like my first show again."

Jaidyn Alexis is Enjoying Life as a Fiancee and Columbia Records Signee

In the same interview, Jaidyn revealed what was going through her head during the big moment. "At first I was like, 'Are you joking?' And everyone's looking at me like, 'No, he's not joking.'" The 25-year-old had no idea that a proposal from Blue was coming. Clearly, she's proud to finally have a ring on her finger after holding her baby daddy and their two kids down for all this time.

As he and Jaidyn Alexis continue their plans to dominate the industry, Blueface is still feuding with Chrisean Rock online. Earlier this weekend, she shared a lengthy video recording of their private phone conversation, which she's since called him "delusional" for. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

