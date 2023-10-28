Blueface Responds To Chrisean Rock’s Cheating Allegations, His Mom Weighs In

During a recent Instagram Live, Chrisean Rock claimed that she and Blueface have continued to sleep together, despite his recent engagement to Jaidyn Alexis. According to her, they're not using protection either, making for a pretty risky and potentially disastrous situation. It's no secret that lines have gotten blurred in the rapper's relationships with both Chrisean and Jaidyn in the past, but regardless, her claims took fans by surprise.

Blueface later took to his Instagram Story, seemingly addressing the rumors. According to him, "he's a married man," though he and Jaidyn have yet to tie the knot officially. While he appears to deny sleeping with Chrisean, his mother has other ideas. According to Karlissa Saffold, he failed to say much of anything in his response, leading her to believe that Chrisean's claims are true.

Karlissa Saffold Thinks Chrisean Is Telling The Truth

"Well that probably wasn't the answer that we were waiting for," Saffold began. "We got nothing, he said f*cking nothing. I'm gonna go with he was in the p***y last night." Unfortunately, it looks like even his own mom questions the rapper's ability to stay faithful to Jaidyn. The two of them have had their fair share of beef in recent weeks, however, so it's possible that she's simply sparking speculation out of spite.

While it remains a mystery whether or not Blueface and Chrisean are actually hooking up, it certainly seems as though she's gotten intimate with someone recently. In a new preview for her upcoming interview on The Jason Lee Show, she tells the Hollywood Unlocked founder that she thinks she could be pregnant. This doesn't necessarily mean Blueface is responsible, however, as she's rumored to be dating Lil Mabu. What do you think of Blueface's response to Chrisean's claims that they recently slept together? How about his mother's reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

