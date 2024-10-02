Karlissa Saffold Slams Chrisean Rock For Celebrating Son On Jaidyn Alexis’ Birthday 

Nothing gets past Blueface's mom.

It's no secret that Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis haven't always gotten along. After all, the two of them have both been in on-again-off-again relationships with Blueface, though Jaidyn's appears to have ended for good. Regardless, this is no reason to throw subtle shade online, at least according to his mom Karlissa Saffold.

Recently, the Aunt-Tea Podcast host took to social media to criticize Chrisean for how she chose to publicly celebrate her son's birthday. Today, the Baddies star shared a series of adorable photos of the one-year-old alongside a heartfelt message. "BelatedBirthdayBlessings ! Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.’ - James 1:17. Your first year has been a gift we unwrap daily. Here’s to celebrating you today, and every day, for the unique blessing you are. 🎉🎂 FirstYearJoy @chriseanjesus," she wrote.

Karlissa Saffold Disses Chrisean Rock's Birthday Post For One-Year-Old Son

While it's certainly possible that Chrisean was simply trying to celebrate her son, Saffold has other ideas. In a clip, she criticizes Chrisean for sharing the Instagram post on Jaidyn Alexis' birthday. She noted how in the past, Chrisean shared an alleged sex tape featuring her and Blueface, comparing this to that debacle. "This is not no coincidence," Saffold said.