Chrisean Rock Breaks Down In Tears During Bible Study With Son: Watch

Chrisean Rock is on a new path.

Chrisean Rock has seen her fair share of obstacles in recent months. Over the summer, for example, the Baddies star was arrested while attending one of Blueface's court hearings. She was later sentenced to jail time and finally released in September. Ever since, she appears to have been on an entirely new path, dedicating a majority of her time to her son and her religion.

"Embracing a new life and walking in purity is a beautiful journey, one that reflects the transformative power of God’s love and grace," she told Instagram followers last week. "As you continue to shine brightly in your purity, remember that it’s a reflection of God’s work within you, drawing you closer to Him and to the life He has envisioned for you."

Chrisean Rock Continues To Show Off Her New Life

Chrisean continues to show off her new lifestyle online, and just recently went live on Instagram during bible study. In a clip from the stream, she's seen reading aloud while holding her son, surrounded by friends. She even got emotional towards the end of the clip as one friend thanked god for bringing them together. For the most part, fans are glad to see her commitment to being the best she can be for her child. Unfortunately, however, she hasn't been totally free from criticism in the past few weeks.

Recently, Blueface's mom Karlissa Saffold called her out for posting about her son on Jaidyn Alexis' birthday. Saffold suspected that this was an attempt at stealing Jaidyn's moment, but later had a change of heart. Shortly after her rant, she posted a follow-up, claiming that Chrisean should be able to celebrate her son whenever she wants. "I really don’t know what got into me. Happy birthday to them both and may God bless them with many more," she said. What do you think of Chrisean Rock leaning into her religion following her release from prison? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.