Karlissa Saffold Has Change Of Heart After Blasting Chrisean Rock Over Son's Birthday Post

By Caroline Fisher
Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: ChriseanRock attends the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)
Karlissa Saffold says she doesn't know what got into her.

Earlier this week, Karlissa Saffold took to social media to put the mother of one of her grandsons, Chrisean Rock, on blast. She accused her of trying to throw shade at another one of her grandchildren's parents, Jaidyn Alexis, with a seemingly innocent birthday post. Chrisean shared a series of sweet photos alongside her son, Chrisean Jesus, and wrote a heartfelt caption wishing him a belated birthday yesterday. The only problem is that it was Jaidyn's actual birthday yesterday, and Saffold thinks Chrisean was trying to steal her moment.

"This why I know there's no good spirits because why do this on Jaidyn birthday? I rebuke you satan for using these people for destruction and distraction year after year," she wrote. Luckily, it looks like Saffold has had a change of heart after a bit of reflection.

Karlissa Saffold Says Chrisean Rock Should Be Able To Celebrate Her Son Whenever She Wants

Today, she hopped on Instagram to take what she said back, and to claim that Chrisean is welcome to celebrate her child anytime she wants. "After a long night of thought prayer and soul searching you guys are very right," she explained. "She should be able to post and enjoy her child every day of the year especially after missing his first birthday. I really don’t know what got into me. Happy birthday to them both and may God bless them with many more [kiss emoji]."

For the most part, fans agree with Saffold, and are glad to see Chrisean making the most of her newfound freedom with her son. What do you think of Karlissa Saffold having a change of heart after calling out Chrisean Rock? Do you agree that Chrisean should be able to celebrate her son whenever she wants? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

