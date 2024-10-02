Chrisean Rock Shares Wholesome Belated Birthday Celebration Pictures With Chrisean Jesus On IG

Rock is steadily improving!

Since her release from custody early last month, Chrisean Rock has been making some major changes in her life. Ever since her and Blueface got together, the internet has been highly critical of their relationship and their decisions. You could also throw annoyed in there too, as it seems there's some sort of story surrounding them every day. But with her baby daddy having to serve a handful of years behind bars, it seems like Rock is taking this time away from him to do a factory reset almost. One way she's gone about doing this is announcing her commitment to God.

The rapper and reality TV star shared an impassioned post to her IG page about a week ago saying how she's, "Embracing a new life and walking in purity". Another thing that's been helping her out is finally being able to reconnect with her son, whose name is now Chrisean Jesus. The little guy turned one while her mother was still incarcerated, so they never had the chance to celebrate at the appropriate time. So, to make up for that, Rock decided to throw a belated birthday bash for her bundle of joy, sharing some adorable and wholesome pictures in the process.

Chrisean Rock Appears To Be Happy & Healthy With Chrisean Jesus

It looked like a really wonderful evening filled with love and laughter, as it appears some family or friends were in attendance as well. Rock's caption is also evidence as to how successful the night went. "BelatedBirthdayBlessings! Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.’ - James 1:17. Your first year has been a gift we unwrap daily. Here’s to celebrating you today, and every day, for the unique blessing you are. 🎉🎂 FirstYearJoy @chriseanjesus". Fans were loving the message and flicks and so are we.

