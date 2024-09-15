Chrisean Rock & Her Son Chrisean Jr Share A Wholesome Moment In Sweet IG Video

It's been adorable to see these two reunite after Chrisean Rock's release from prison, even with all the controversy around her.

Chrisean Rock is back with her son Chrisean Jr. after her release from prison, which has been an absolute joy for the family. Even though there's still a lot of controversy around her and her on-and-off-again boo Blueface, it's still been very wholesome to see this process and enjoy a more positive outlook for once. Moreover, in a new social media clip, Junior adorably kisses his mom, and one of the most liked comments in the Instagram post below sums it up pretty well. "He missed her for real. He knew she was gone. Damn." Amid a lot of other distressing and tragic headlines these days, this is at least a heartening moment in a typically more salacious story.

Furthermore, this is a moment that many fans can be happy for regardless of context, as Chrisean Rock's other online antics have tarnished her name for some. But whatever happened in the past doesn't justify people attacking her right now or making light of her circumstances and emotional return home. As for the little one, the Baddies star recently revealed that she changed his name. His middle name is now Jesus and his last name is Porter, officially connecting him to his dad Blueface by name.

Chrisean Rock's Adorable Video With Her Son

But it hasn't all been peaches and cream for Chrisean Rock. "Mommy you did ya best I love you I’m praying for restoration I love love love you amen amen amen," she tweeted about her mother's addiction struggles. "So do anyone know about any great marriage rehabs in DMV pls Dm them ! Heavenly Father, We come before You today to lift up [Mommy Charla ] in prayer.