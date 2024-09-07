Chrisean Rock Reunites With Son After Being Released From Prison: Watch

BET Awards 2023 - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: ChriseanRock performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
It was emotional for everyone.

Chrisean Rock has had a difficult 2024. The rapper was arrested while attending a hearing for the father of her child, Blueface. She was subsequently accused of possession of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute. According to TMZ, she was also accused of failure to have a tax stamp affixed to the substances in question. The rapper faced up to eight years in prison. There were rumors of her being released soon, but no concrete dates were given. It turns out that September 6 was the fateful day. The rapper was set free, and allowed to reunite with her son.

A video of Chrisean Rock holding and kissing her son was uploaded to Instagram. The rapper also wrote a lengthy, heartfelt message about how much her son means to her. "To be with you today," Rock wrote. "Set free a couple days from your birthday is a blessing." The rapper was behind bars when her son had his first birthday, and she admitted that missing out is something she's going to struggle with for a long time. "Missing a significant event like a first birthday can bring feelings of sadness or regret," she added. "But it's also an opportunity to reflect."

Chrisean Rock Regrets Missing Her Son's First Birthday

Chrisean Rock was initially hesitant to turn herself in because she didn't want to miss crucial time with her son. She made this point very clear during an Instagram Live prior to her arrest. "I have my son," she asserted. "The old me would've just turned myself in... Right now I gotta play it cautious because, you know, I don't plan on being in jail while my son is growing." The cautious plan did not work out, however, and Chrisean Rock wound up having to miss her son's birthday regardless.

The charges against Chrisean Rock stem from a 2022 incident. She was pulled over by police for an unpaid traffic toll, and the officers in question smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search led to the discovery of roughly one pound of cannabis inside the car. Rock's next court date is September 27. If convicted on both of the aforementioned counts, the rapper will be behind bars for the better part of a decade.

