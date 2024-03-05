Chrisean Rock Warrants "Being Handled," Reality Starlet Doesn't Want To Serve Time As A Mom

If there's one thing we can always count on Chrisean Rock to do, it's shock us with her unpredictable behaviour. She did just that while attending a Tamar Braxton concert in their hometown of Baltimore last year, at which time the new mother allegedly punched James Wright Chanel in the face while wearing massive rings, doing major damage to his teeth. Months after that incident, a warrant for Rock's arrest was issued, leaving many wondering how she's still walking free. To begin her week, the "Lit" artist went Live on Instagram, clearing the air and answering some questions.

"My warrants are getting cleaned up. I've been paying off fees and getting rid of s**t, talking to certain people to help my situation out," Rock assured viewers. "Because you know, I have my son. The old me would've just turned myself in and dealt with it from inside to outside the jail cell," she added while welling up with emotion. "Right now I gotta play it cautious because, you know, I don't plan on being in jail while my son is growing."

Chrisean Rock Goes Live to Address Some Things

Ahead of her 24th birthday, the entertainer says she's doing everything possible to avoid serving time. So far, things are working in Rock's favour – according to her, that is. "I'mma work on my little situations and stuff," Junior's mom promised her supporters. As of late, they've been noticeably dwindling due to her continued support of her baby daddy, who spent months publicly denying paternity, among other antics.

On the topic of Junior, his paternal grandmother, Karlissa Saffold, has had plenty to say about him lately. Since Blueface's arrest, she's shown some support for Chrisean Rock, but now is switching her tune while claiming the months-old baby doesn't resemble his dad. Read what Saffold had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

