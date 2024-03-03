Chrisean Rock & Her Son Await Blueface's Release In New Selfies

Since Blueface turned himself in back in January, Chrisean Rock hasn't shied away from showing him love online. The Baddies star has called for his release in various posts, making it clear that she hopes to reunite once he's out. She even recently got a new tattoo of his mugshot on her face in his honor. Albeit controversial, it surely reaffirmed her dedication.

For a while, it was unclear whether or not Blueface was on board with the reunion, or if he'd return home to the mother of his other two children, Jaidyn Alexis. Late last month, however, he posted a clip from a jail call in which he referred to Chrisean as his "wife." She went on to call him "daddy," leaving fans, Blueface's mom, and everyone else dumbfounded.

Chrisean Rock & Chrisean Jr.

As of late, rumors that Blueface is getting out of jail soon have started to circulate, due in part to some of Chrisean's social media activity. She was recently spotted getting in full glam, which fans speculated could be for his return. This morning, she also shared a simple Tweet reading "Blueeeee," which followers took and ran with.

Now, she's shared yet another post on Instagram, this time accompanied by her and Blueface's son, Chrisean Jr. In the photos, the infant is seen laying across her chest and she flexes her aforementioned ink. "We waiting for Daddy💙💫🙏🏽✝️," she captioned the post. She went on to share another carousel, which was made up mostly of solo shots. It did include one adorable photo featuring Jr., however, in which she holds him while he sleeps. What do you think of Chrisean Rock and Chrisean Jr.'s latest batch of selfies? What about rumors that Blueface is going home soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

