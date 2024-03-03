NLE Choppa Reveals Chrisean Rock Face Tattoo Was Fake

In a bizarre video, NLE Choppa revealed that his Chrisean Rock face tattoo was fake. Choppa showed off his Rock-less face as he threw hundred dollar bills into a toilet. "We getting rid of all the Bluefaces!" Choppa declared to his cameraman. Choppa has previous beef with Blueface, having challenged him to a boxing match. However, things got out of hand when Blue accused Choppa of trying to duck the fight.

Of course, Choppa also has history with Rock. He denied that a bar on "SHOTTA FLOW 3" was a diss of Rock. "Was not dissing Chrisean", Choppa wrote on Instagram over a video of the bar in question. "@chrisean You Know I’m Scared Of You 😒😂" Choppa added as a caption to the post. However, it remains to be seen what the purpose of the lyric if not to diss Rock for her famously absent tooth. Choppa's response came after Rock went after him hours after the song dropped. "This is so random ppl will just mention me saying anything," Rock wrote on social media, alongside a cry-laughing emoji. However, Rock's blase response actually got a fair amount of hate. People argued that she is never one to steer away from free exposure. Some fans went as far as to suggest that Choppa put her on the remix.

Read More: Adam22 Shuts Down NLE Choppa As Rapper Thirsts After Lena The Plug

Chrisean Rock Shows More Love For Blueface, Fans Aren't Here For It

Meanwhile, Rock was up early to show love for Blueface this weekend. "Free my Daddy I love you you got this baby," Rock tweeted at around 6 AM ET. However, fans were absolutely not feeling this early morning declaration. "It’s 6:02 AM don’t piss me off," one person said. "You’ll be in prison when BF is released back to his FAMILY. Jr’s ‘mother’ is a wanted FUGITIVE. You’ve got active warrants and lawsuits in several states. Face it…YOU’RE DONE!" argued another.

Furthermore, some commenters pointed out that the affection in their relationship is very one-sided. "This girl told him several times on the phone she loves him. He said he appreciate her once as a response 🤡," noted one person. It is unclear when Blueface will be released from prison, where he has been for over a month now. However, Rock, who around New Year was very much anti-Blueface, has become incredibly ride-or-die for the rapper since his incarceration.

Read More: Blueface Or Crip Mac? Adam22 And Wack 100 Debate Who Has More Fame

[via]