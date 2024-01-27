Blueface Or Crip Mac? Adam22 And Wack 100 Debate Who Has More Fame

Wack 100 took issue with Adam22 arguing that Crip Mac was "as famous" as Blueface. "You sound dumb as f-ck. N-ggas look at him [Crip Mac] to laugh. There's not a day go by that a quarter million ain't streaming the dude [Blueface]," Wack argued. However, Adam stood firm, arguing that on a "prison level", the two internet stars were essentially equal in terms of fame.

It became clear that Adam was referring to social fame - who is better known and who is more respected. After Wack said that most people laugh at Crip Mac, Adam argued that just as many people laughed at Blueface. "The people watching the reality show [Crazy In Love] aren't music fans," Adam reasoned. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

However, could a Blueface-adjacent collab be on the books for Adam22? Well the possibility is there after his wife, pornstar Lena the Plug, announced that Jaidyn Alexis, Blueface's baby mama, was her "dream collab" for 2022. Adam22, showing Lena and Jaidyn linking up at a New Year's party. "Me and Blueface watching you guys make out," Adam wrote in the replies. Furthermore, the No Jumper host added a gif of Beavis and Butthead head-banging. Alexis, as well as Blueface, is yet to respond to Lena's post.

However, just before the new year, Lena also gave a candid interview on No Jumper about what it would take for her to leave the porn industry. Lena's answer came down to two primary factors. Firstly, she expressed a firm boundary - if she didn't feel 100% connected to porn anymore, she would leave. And secondly, she stated that while she doesn't mind being called a "MILF", she has no interest in doing "MILF" scenes, especially ones where she would have to roleplay. Despite this, she made it clear that retirement is not currently in her immediate plans.

