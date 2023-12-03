no jumper
- MusicAubrey O'Day Gets Graphic While Describing Kanye West's Allegedly Large Private PartsAubrey O'Day seemingly has inside sources.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBenzino Reveals Why He Refuses To Follow Coi Leray On InstagramBenzino says he doesn't wanna see Coi Leray "twerking" on her Instagram page.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBlueface Or Crip Mac? Adam22 And Wack 100 Debate Who Has More FameWack backed Blue, Adam favored Crip.By Ben Mock
- GossipBlueface's Ex & Chrisean Rock's Makeup Artist Throw Hands On "No Jumper"Bonnie Lashay had a lot to say about Chrisean Rock during her recent appearance on "No Jumper."By Caroline Fisher
- BeefJohn Gabbana Apologizes To Adam22 For "No Jumper" Interview DebacleAfter he nearly passed out during his "No Jumper" interview, John Gabbana accused Adam22 of having "no morals."By Caroline Fisher
- GossipDrake's XXXTENTACION Beef Was Passed Down To 600Breezy, Chicago Rapper RevealsAccording to 600Breezy, it was on once XXXTENTACION disrespected Drake's mom.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFoolio Spills The Tea On YK Osiris, Says He Gave Him Drop On NBA YoungboyYK Osiris has denied.By Tallie Spencer
- Music600Breezy Reveals How Dropping "Don't Get Smoked" Changed His LifeBreezy had to move different after the diss track dropped.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Baby Returns To The Studio While Lil D Claims He Watches His VideosIt's wild that the rumor mill somehow made these two names cross over, but we'd expect nothing less bizarre from the Internet.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVLena The Plug Explains What Would Make Her Retire From Adult EntertainmentLena will be moving on eventually.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsLena The Plug & Adam22's Lil D Collab Video Brought Couple CloserAdam was so pleased to share his wife with another man that the podcaster and Lil D found themselves sharing a fist bump in the middle of their ménage à trois.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicAdam22 Thinks Tyler, The Creator Is Out Of Touch In Regards To InterviewsAdam22 has some interesting insight.By Alexander Cole
- GossipFYB J Mane Checks Adam22 For Disrespecting FBG Duck's Mother"That's the mother of Duck, bro," FYB J Mane reminded Adam22.By Caroline Fisher
- Music6ix9ine Scam Almost Went Down, Donz Stacks Says, But He Chose Not To Do ItThe rapper says he had a chance to take off with some cash from Tekashi without compensating for it, but he acted against that temptation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWill Crip Mac & Maxo Kream Fight Soon? Mac Responds To Rapper's JabWhile speaking to Adam22 and his co-host on No Jumper, Mac wasn't very excited about the prospect of another celebrity boxing match.By Gabriel Bras Nevares