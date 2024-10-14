Adam22 & Rooga's Heated On-Air Exchange Leads To Calamity In The No Jumper Studio

Adam22 swiftly kicked Rooga out.

Adam22 and his No Jumper platform has proven to be quite controversial over the last couple of years or so. Overall, some feel as though the podcast and its interviews have strayed away from its glory days. In the past, Adam was known for interviewing up-and-coming underground rappers. Some even credit him with breaking the likes of XXXTentacion, Lil Pump, and Smokepurpp. However, in recent years, Adam switched things up, especially as it pertains to the emphasis on adult film stars.

Having said that, he still interviews artists. When he does, fans are always eager to tune in. Recently, Adam had on Chicago rapper Rooga, who infamously showed up to Kanye West's third Donda listening party back in 2021. Rooga is someone who takes himself seriously, and during a heated exchange, he called out Adam for disrespecting him. Rooga then said that if he were to slap Adam, the No Jumper host would probably sue him. Adam then said he was richer than Rooga which would make a lawsuit an exercise in futility.

Adam22 & Rooga Get Into It

Subsequently, Adam has Rooga kicked out of the No Jumper studio. On multiple occasions, the security guard tried to drag Rooga out. But every single time he put his hands on the artist, Rooga warned the security to give it a rest. It led to a bit of a scuffle in the studio, but Rooga eventually exited in an orderly fashion. As for Adam, it was just another day on the job.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Adam22 and No Jumper have fallen off in recent years? Do you believe that Rooga was being disrespectful during this spat? Let us know in the poll down below and stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.