Lil Durk and Rooga aren’t on the best of terms, or at least that’s what the rollout for Kanye West’s Donda suggested. For those unaware, the two Chicago MCs are both on the fellow Chicago native’s album, and when Ye organized listening parties and shows, apparently Durk didn’t want to attend if Rooga was there. Furthermore, Adam 22 recently pressed him about this on the No Jumper podcast, wanting to see if there was something deeper there. However, the “Ok Ok” featured artist kept things quite professional in his breakdown, first addressing whether Adam got the story right in the first place. Turns out that The Voice’s feelings are a two-way street, but that it’s not a big deal at the end of the day.

“Yeah, but this is the thing,” Rooga explained. “It was like that on both parties. It was like that on my end, too.” Them, Adam 22 questioned whether he saw Lil Durk’s name on the invite list and had a similar reaction. “He ain’t necessarily say, like, dude was finna be there,” Rooga continued. “But when I got there, I got the list. Looking at the album, and just looking at all the names that’s on it, and I did see his name. It’s just like, you know what I’m saying, ‘I’m here. S**t, I’m working, it really ain’t nothing gonna stop my opportunities, bro.’ We bump shoulders, we bump shoulders, it is what it is. I wasn’t like… I’m working at the end of the day. I’m writing music, and I’m just working.”

“I wasn’t worried, no,” Rooga went on. “Hell no.” To this day, it seems like the two MCs feuded over Lil Durk apparently disrespecting FBG Duck. Overall, it’s a battle that rarely shows up on wax, but instead bases itself on loyalty and respect in the game. Regardless, it’s at least nice to see them go about it in an avoidant way instead of feeding into the typical assumptions that come about with this kind of beef.

Meanwhile, the Almost Healed artist probably has more important, or at least pressing, potential beef on his mind. Many believe that he fell out completely with Gunna after his alleged snitching, resulting in social media unfollows and subliminal disses. Whatever the case, it’s clear that business is business when it comes to rap feuds, and that there are certain lines you can’t cross- both as an artist and interviewer. For more news and the latest updates on Lil Durk, Rooga, and Adam 22, log back into HNHH.

