This beef isn’t getting any easier to navigate for fans, even with a whole new album from Young Thug to look in for answers. Moreover, Wack 100 shared an alleged leaked call from Thug to Lil Baby (another to Lil Durk also surfaced) telling them to respond to Gunna’s alleged subliminal disses, which came on his new album‘s single “bread & butter,” on BUSINESS IS BUSINESS. Of course, people went wild over it, but many raised eyebrows because neither MC appears on the final tracklist. Now, the Atlanta trap pioneer’s sister Dolly White came through on Instagram and said that these alleged calls are actually AI-generated and not real.

Regardless, this didn’t stop tensions from rising between these artists- at least on social media and song snippets. Gunna unfollowed Lil Baby and Lil Durk on Instagram, Baby seemingly dissed him on a teased track, and Smurk outright blasted Wunna for taking a plea deal and being a “rat.” Considering Young Thug’s allusions to snitching on tracks like “Jonesboro” from his new album, many assumed he referred to his YSL collaborator. However, it’s quite the grey area, as YSL promoted a Gift & a Curse and the College Park rhymer reposted Thugger’s countdown to the album on social media.

Young Thug’s Sister Speaks Out

Young thug’s sister is saying it’s A.I 👀 pic.twitter.com/T9IpuKneik — HorizonHipHop (@HorizonHiphop) June 23, 2023

Overall, it seems like the only true confirmed tensions in this whole whirlwind are between Gunna and other rappers. Still, his relationship with Young Thug remains unclear, and many inconsistencies add up to murkiness. For example, the Slime Season innovator recently posted a link to the Drip Season crooner’s music on his Instagram bio, but deleted it shortly after. In addition, Wunna actively shared pro-Thugger messaging in his songs and music videos throughout a Gift & a Curse‘s rollout. However, there’s also the recent development of Thug’s other sister, Dora Williams, who seemingly suggested that streaming Gunna’s album is paying the family’s bills, so maybe their promotion of it is more of a means to an end.

Young Thug’s sister HiDoraah says she wants people to stream Gunna album so she can get paid 🤔 pic.twitter.com/52sCXrI9x5 — STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) June 16, 2023

While many see this as a one-way street of love from Thug to Gun’, they clearly know something the public doesn’t. As such, it’s hard to really make a judgement call on the things we do know, especially if people much closer to the YSL leader than everyone debating it on Twitter pronounced the calls as fake. Considering the YSL RICO case and the sensitive nature of these relationships in the industry, it will probably be a while before we get true answers. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Young Thug, the YSL case, and the other artists involved in this mystery feud.

