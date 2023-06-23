Last night, Young Thug surprise-released his new album Business Is Business. Given his current legal situation, which has been unfolding in the public eye for over a year, he had a lot to address. For rap fans, one of the biggest curiosities was whether or not Thugger would directly mention Gunna, whose alleged snitching saw him released from prison earlier this year. Other rappers, most recently Lil Durk and Lil Baby, have used their music to take shots at Gunna. Turns out Young Thug does address snitches on the record’s 13th track “Jonesboro.” Even then, it’s unclear whether the lyrics are specifically about Gunna.

Young Thug on the track makes his thoughts on snitches pretty clear. “N*ggas told and he was my homie, I can’t miss him, Ain’t nobody feel him,” the lyrics read. For many fans, this was as scorching an indictment of Gunna’s actions as Young Thug could possibly make. But the more fans dug into things the less clear the intention of the lyrics became. Many online are claiming that the track was written and recorded before Young Thug was ever even locked up. If that’s the case it’s unclear who the lyrics are about but they couldn’t be Gunna. Still, including the song and lyrics on the album could still have been some kind of veiled statement in itself.

Young Thug Calls Out Snitches

Young Thug on Jonesboro 😳‼️



“F*ck you n*ggas. N*ggas told and he was my homie – I can’t miss him.” pic.twitter.com/viURHWmxNo — RapTV (@Rap) June 23, 2023

Young Thug’s new album is a major event in hip-hop. Not just because of the major storylines it arrives in the midst of, but also the talent involved in it. Superstars like Drake, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert all make appearances in the tracklist. The album also features nearly wall-to-wall production from Metro Boomin’ who’s had a busy 2023 of his own.

Business Is Business is Young Thug’s first new album since 2021’s Punk. Less than a year after that album’s release, Young Thug and Gunna were both picked up on RICO charges alongside 26 others in the reported YSL gang. Do you think the lyrics on Young Thug’s new album are taking shots at Gunna for snitching? Let us know in the comment section below.

