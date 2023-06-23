This week, Young Thug has been gearing up for the release of his latest album, titled Business Is Business. Unfortunately, the circumstances surrounding the album’s release are unfortunate for the rapper. He has been in prison for over a year. As many know, this is due to charges of racketeering and conspiracy connected to his YSL collective, which prosecutors consider a gang organization. As a result, Young Thug’s music has been limited to guest appearances. He has collaborated with artists like Metro Boomin, Yeat, and Rae Sremmurd. However, the release of Business Is Business finally changes that.

The album was initially announced through a countdown timer. It was shared on Young Thug’s and Metro Boomin’s social media pages, among others. Shortly before the countdown ended, Young Thug, Metro Boomin, and Drake revealed the album’s artwork. Then, earlier tonight, the tracklist for Business Is Business was finally unveiled. It featured 15 songs. On it, there were collaborations with Drake, Future, Travis Scott, Yak Gotti, and Lil Uzi Vert. Now, fans can finally rest easy knowing that Thugger has dropped his new album.

Young Thug Drops Bangers From Behind Bars

Young Thug may be behind bars, but that hasn’t stopped him from releasing an album full of bangers. Metro Boomin serves as the executive producer of the album. As such, it’s no surprise that he has contributed to several tracks. However, there are also notable contributions from other prominent producers. These include names such as Dr. Luke, Wheezy, Southside, and many others.

Interestingly, it hasn’t actually been that long since Young Thug dropped new music. Last month, he featured on Yeat’s latest single, “My Wrist.” However, fans will surely be glad to finally be getting a full album from Thugger himself instead of just features. With all of the star power that the rapper has got on board for his latest effort, there will no doubt be some big hits to come out of it. What do you think of Young Thug’s new album? Sound off in the comments below to let us know!

Tracklist:

1. Parade On Cleveland (Feat. Drake)

2. Money On The Dresser

3. Gucci Grocery Bag

4. Cars Bring Me Out (Feat. Future)

5. Wit Da Racks (Feat. 21 S avage, Travis Scott & Yak Gotti)

6. Uncle M

7. Abracadabra (Feat. Travis Scott)

8. Went Thru It

9. Oh U Went (Feat. Drake)

10. Want Me Dead (Feat. 21 S avage)

11. Hellcat Kenny (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

12. Mad Dog

13. Jonesboro

14. Hoodie (Feat. Bslime & Lil Gotit)

15. Global Access (Feat. Nate Ruess)