Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Lil Gotit is one of the most promising young talents to have blossomed under the tutelage of Young Thug. Alongside his blood brother Lil Keed, Gotit first started making noise in 2018. Prior to the release of his Hood Baby project, the Cleveland street resident turned heads because of his strong drawl and social prowess.

At the age of sixteen, Gotit began taking music seriously, attempting to break out of the shadows and forge a long-lasting career in the industry. Earning co-signs from people like Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, and, of course, Thugger, Gotit is on pace to be one of the top young stars of the future. Dedicated to his moniker, the rapper told us in an exclusive interview that his name's origins stem from him having everything he's ever wanted. He's so strong on the name that he even got it tattooed on his forehead.