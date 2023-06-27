Young Thug and Metro Boomin are here to show us that business isn’t done, and there’s still more heat to come from the former’s latest album, executive produced by the latter. Moreover, the two just released BUSINESS IS BUSINESS (Metro’s Version) as a surprise drop, featuring some changes to the original. At first glance, the most notable ones are the additions of Juice WRLD and Nicki Minaj on the new track “Money.” Also, another big change is the added track “Sake Of My Kids,” which closes off this interpretation of the project. Finally, there’s the tracklist as a whole, which rearranges the order of its previously released material.

For example, now the gorgeous and heartfelt “Jonesboro” starts the album off. Metro Boomin even explained some of the logic behind these shifts on Twitter, stating that this is his original version of BUSINESS IS BUSINESS‘s sequencing. Still, it opens up a conversation around which order of the songs you prefer, as they both have their standout choices. “Uncle M” and “Want Me Dead” pair well as two of the more menacing cuts on the album. On the other hand, if you’re a Travis Scott fan, you might prefer his back-to-back-to-back features on “Wit Da Racks,” “Uncle M” (as a sample and added vocals), and “Abracadabra” on the original version.

BUSINESS IS BUSINESS By Young Thug, Reimagined & Expanded By Metro Boomin

Meanwhile, we have to mention the two new tracks: “Money” and “Sake Of My Kids.” As teased, Nicki Minaj comes through with some sharp bars and Juice WRLD floats over a banging sample-heavy beat on “Money.” “Sake Of My Kids” is a more measured but nonetheless engaging cut with classic Thug energy. Overall, this is a small but welcome reimagination of BUSINESS IS BUSINESS that doesn’t stale out with its added tracks, and shows the world that Thugger is still making a huge impact on the game despite his circumstances. Find the new version on your preferred streaming service, peep the altered tracklist below, and stick around on HNHH for the latest news on Metro Boomin and Young Thug.

Tracklist:

1. Jonesboro

2. Mad Dog

3. Uncle M

4. Want Me Dead (feat. 21 S*vage)

5. Cars Bring Me Out (feat. Future)

6. Oh U Went (feat. Drake)

7. Money (feat. Juice WRLD & Nicki Minaj)

8. Hoodie (feat. BSlime & Lil Gotit)

9. Wit Da Racks (feat. 21 S*vage, Travis Scott & Yak Gotti)

10. Parade On Cleveland (feat. Drake)

11. Abracadabra (feat. Travis Scott)

12. Went Thru It

13. Money On The Dresser

14. Hellcat Kenny (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

15. Gucci Grocery Bag

16. Global Access (feat. Nate Ruess)

17. Sake Of My Kids

