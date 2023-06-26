Just when we thought BUSINESS IS BUSINESS was released and done, it looks like business isn’t over yet. Moreover, Metro Boomin just announced that his version of the new Young Thug album will release tonight (June 26) at midnight. Furthermore, this new edition of the project features a reordered tracklist plus some other big surprises. First of all, two new tracks will appear on this version per his announcement: “Sake Of My Kids” and “Money.” Most excitingly, the latter of those tracks will feature none other than Juice WRLD and Nicki Minaj.

Of course, this announcement is very exciting for Thugger fans, and will allow them to experience the album in a different way. Not only that, but it also proves that Young Thug’s messages to Minaj on social media (which she responded to) weren’t wishful thinking after all. In fact, she had even said that “tonight might just be the night,” so clearly those efforts paid off. All that being said, the true extent of Metro Boomin’s reimagination of the project will only be fully revealed once we get out ears on it.

Read More: Young Thug’s Lawyer Calls For Certain Charges To Be Dropped

Metro Boomin Announces His Version Of BUSINESS IS BUSINESS

BUSINESS IS BUSINESS METRO VERSION LIVE AT MIDNIGHT 💼🤝🏾 #FREEJEFF pic.twitter.com/StKatpMTmN — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) June 27, 2023

THIS IS THE TRACKLIST AND SEQUENCE I ORIGINALLY ENVISIONED FOR THIS ALBUM 💼🤝🏾#BUSINESSISBUSINESS — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) June 27, 2023

However, there is still one lingering question that remains after the producer’s announcement: what about Kanye West? After all, just like he messaged Nicki, Thug also sent social media messages at Ye, hinting at another collaboration. Perhaps Metro Boomin and other producers on BUSINESS IS BUSINESS will be joined by yet another beatmaker behind the boards. Whether “Money” or “Sake Of My Kids” contain a West credit remains to be seen. Still, maybe they couldn’t figure it out in time, or there’s even more business to come.

Another question people have concerning Young Thug is about his relationship with Gunna. As much as people can speculate online, it’s unlikely that fans will ever get true answers when it comes to this alleged beef. More importantly, the focus is back on the music, with both YSL affiliates dropping this year. With this hype announcement in mind, stay posted on HNHH for the latest updates on Metro Boomin and Young Thug.

Read More: Metro Boomin Trends On Twitter As Fans Praise His Output