Very few artists in hip-hop or music in general stay as busy as Metro Boomin. After the new Young Thug album Business Is Business dropped last night fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to Metro’s grind. He has a hand in most of the songs on Thugger’s new album and some fans just couldn’t believe the consistency and persistence of his musical output. Late last year he dropped his second solo album Heroes & Villains which was packed absolutely full of stars. Future, Travis Scott, Young Thug, 21 Savage, The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, and many more are among the album’s features.

Metro Boomin has also had one of the only hit rap songs of the year so far. His track “Creepin” with The Weeknd and 21 Savage spent most of the year so far as a top 10 hit. He scored even more commercial success with his recent soundtrack to Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. That album featured many similar collaborators as his first plus Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Nas, 2 Chainz, and many more. The album debuted in the top 5 of the Billboard 200. That album sported some moderate hits of its own with tracks like “Annihilate” and “Calling.”

Metro Boomin’s Prolific Output

we’re witnessing a potential historic run by metro boomin rn.. all the other projects hes confirmed too are insane man. one of the goats https://t.co/wJLNJeXVSa — SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) June 23, 2023

Fans aren’t just impressed by what Metro Boomin has already put out, but what he has coming next. He’s mentioned in multiple interviews that he has a collaborative album with Future coming soon. While he did walk back comments on it being “the ultimate album” fans are still excited. The record doesn’t have a release date at the moment but it could potentially arrive pretty soon.

On top of just his musical output, Metro also took his talents to the movies. He has a short but memorable cameo in Spiderman: Across The Spider-Verse. He brought his kids with him to the film’s premiere and mentioned how cool it was to be involved in the project in that way. What do you think of Metro Boomin’s output in the past few years? Tell us which of his projects is your favorite in the comment section below.

