Metro Boomin Shares Spotify Wrapped, Thanks Fans For Great Year

Metro Boomin had an extremely busy 2023. Late last year, he released his feature-packed new album Heroes & Villains. The project's biggest tracks spilled into 2023 where he scored one of the biggest hits of the year with "Creepin'" alongside The Weeknd and 21 Savage. The album did extremely impressive numbers throughout the year placing it among the best-selling rap records of 2023. The project could also end up being an award show darling as it's nominated for Best Rap Album at next year's Grammys.

On top of that project, Metro also released an entire soundtrack to the new animated superhero movie Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse. The soundtrack netted even more hits for Metro and his extensive roster of impressive collaborators. He even had the chance to make a brief cameo in the film itself. He also played a role in the curation and assembly of Young Thug's new album Business Is Business. The currently incarcerated rapper's project even got a special Metro's Version re-release. Now he's reflecting on his massive 2023, check out the post he shared with fans below.

Metro Boomin's Spotify Wrapped

Metro shared his Spotify Wrapped, a yearly feature the company rolls out for artists and fans to track their listening habits. As you'd expect given the work he put into his output in 2023 his numbers are extremely impressive. On Spotify alone, Metro's songs were streamed 5.7 billion times by more than 164 million fans. They spent more than 280 million hours combined listening to Metro's songs this year.

One project Metro Boomin didn't drop this year is his collaborative effort with Future. Both the rapper and producer have been teasing the project extensively this year and hyping it up as a major affair. It's unclear when exactly the project is expected to arrive but plenty of fans online are starting to get impatient with all the teases. What do you think of Metro Boomin's Spotify Wrapped numbers? Did he make your top 5 artists of 2023? Let us know in the comment section below.

