Metro Boomin To Be Accompanied By Live Orchestra At LA Show

It was recently announced that Metro Boomin will take the stage at the Dolby Theatre in LA next month. The award-winning producer will also be joined by the Symphonic Orchestra and their conductor, Anthony Parnther. The show is part of Red Bull Symphonic, and Metro Boomin's the second artist to take part in the project. The performance is scheduled for October 26, 2023 and tickets go on sale this Friday (September 15).

“I'm very excited to be part of such an amazing music moment with Red Bull," Metro Boomin explains. "I have a deep love and appreciation for orchestral music, which can be heard in many of the records I've produced. Now, with Red Bull Symphonic, we're able to reimagine a whole body of work that I'm proud of in a live show with the talent of the Symphonic Orchestra, which has always been a dream of mine that I'm finally seeing come to life."

Metro Boomin Will Be Joined By Symphonic Orchestra

Metro Boomin attends an event to kicks off Gov Ball Weekend with 'Heroes & Villains' Pop-Up in Soho ahead of his performance Friday night on June 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh/Getty Images for Bravado)

In 2022, Rick Ross was joined by Orchestra Noir and Jason Ikeem Rodgers in Atlanta. The event intended to “[pay] homage to the heritage of hip-hop and the excellence of Black musicianship in the city of Atlanta." In March of this year, the performer also dropped a 23-minute documentary about the event. “I really want [the audience] to take away the appreciation for the orchestra, Orchestra Noir,” he says in the documentary. “This isn’t something that happens a lot," Rick Ross also added. "This is something different; rap artists collaborating with a full top-shelf orchestra. In 20 years from now, [the event] is something etched in stone, ‘It was dope.'"

Recently, Metro Boomin also performed at the 2023 MTV VMAs, reportedly hinting at his upcoming collaboration with Future. He also paid homage to his late mother, who tragically passed in 2022 as a result of an alleged murder-suicide. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Metro Boomin.

