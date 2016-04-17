orchestra
- MusicMetro Boomin To Be Accompanied By Live Orchestra At LA ShowMetro Boomin says the collab "has always been" a dream of his.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSummer Walker To Perform Alongside Live OrchestraA live orchestra will accompany Summer Walker at a June performance in Atlanta.By Caroline Fisher
- Music VideosScHoolboy Q & Travis Scott Are Orchestra Conductors In "CHopstix"Travis Scott leads the band while ScHoolboy Q conducts the ballet choreography.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Performs "Jesus Walks" & "Lift Off" For "Sunday Service"This is the Kanye West we want!By Alex Zidel
- MusicRich The Kid Performs His Hits For Orchestral "Trap Symphony"Rich The Kid is the latest artist to be featured on "Trap Symphony."By Erika Marie
- MusicChief Keef Shuts Down Questions About Tekashi 6ix9ineChief Keef is over his beef with Tekashi 6ix9ine.By Aron A.
- MusicAriana Grande Set To Perform A TV Special With An All-Female OrchestraThe BBC collaboration is Grande's first since the Manchester bombing. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicAdult Swim Festival To Feature 37-Piece Orchestra Performing "Rick And Morty" SongsThe Adult Swim Festival adds a giant "Rick and Morty" orchestra to the lineup.By Devin Ch
- TV50 Cent's Performance Steals The Show At "Power" PremiereCurtis is finally giving fans a taste of his original craft.By Zaynab
- MusicNas Drops Live Orchestral Version Of "Illmatic""Illmatic: Live From The Kennedy Center" is available on iTunes.By Devin Ch
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Performs "Drowning" With The Trap Symphony OrchestraA Boogie wit da Hoodie enlists a 9-piece orchestra to perform a beautiful rendition of "Drowning."By Alex Zidel
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Performs "Say A" With A 9-Piece OrchestraA Boogie & a Trap Symphony join forces for a special performance of "Say A." By Aron A.
- Original ContentThe 10 Best Drake Covers On YouTubeFrom Erykah Badu to the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, here are 10 of our favorite Drake covers on the web. By Angus Walker
- MusicLogic Shares Snippet From His Upcoming AlbumLogic shared a clip of himself conducting a studio orchestra for his next album.By hnhh
- NewsOrchestra Performs "Yeethoven" Mashup Of Kanye West & BeethovenWatch the Young Musicians Foundation Debut Orchestra perform "YEETHOVEN."By Danny Schwartz